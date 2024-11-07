NYT Tech Workers Drop Strike-Themed Games Page: Here's What You Can Play Instead of 'Wordle'

The dramatic New York Times tech employees have created a new fun "Guild Builds" page full of games that are strike-themed alternatives to the classic daily puzzles by NYT.

There's a Wordle spin, a new type of Connections, and other engaging puzzles that the scrutiny of those who wish to show their solidarity with these striking workers. If you feel extending help to them, this is one way you could help them out.

New Games to Play on Strike: Guild Builds from NYT Employees

According to The Verge, the New York Times Tech Guild announced the strike on Monday, Nov. 4, asking supporters to "not cross the digital picket line" by boycotting NYT's usually available puzzle games.

Creating a whole set of new games for supporters to indulge in brain teasers while honoring the strike, these games entertain but also foster solidarity with the cause of the Guild.

Among the games available on the Guild Builds page so far, here are the five titles you can play:

Strikle: A Wordle with a "strike" twist.

Connections: Strike Edition: Connections-type puzzle re-skinned for the theme of a strike

Word Search: word search-themed game

Match Strike: Memory match designed for improvement in memory

Frogger 8th Avenue: New York-themed Frogger.

Though they're pretty basic, these games offer an interesting way to express affection for the Guild.

There may still be puzzles left hidden with future updates, however. Strikle is an outsider's creation.

NYT Guild's Demands: Boycott NYT Games and Cooking Apps

The striking workers are also calling upon fans to refrain from downloading any of the other digital products the NYT offers, including its popular NYT Cooking app.

As such, the Guild Builds page includes some recipes as part of the strike: "We've got beef with management" stuffed mushrooms and "Solidarity Soup," a fun, artistic spin on this team coming together.

A Creative Protest That Involves Fans

While the New York Times hasn't yet commented, these games and recipes show a playful, yet purposeful way that striking workers are reaching out to readers.

So, the Guild Builds page serves as an outlet for fans of the daily puzzles who can still indulge in some mental exercises without crossing the picket line, thereby creating a solidarity outlet with the workers.

This makes the page more of a reminder of the creative resilience and collective spirit of the Guild; supporters are encouraged to check back periodically for newly posted games or updates to their favorite offerings.

Through recipes aligned with their message, the use of the games enables the NYT Tech Guild to concoct a unique approach to protest as both interactive and impactful as possible.

Back in March, the New York Times issued a DMCA notice to those entities spreading Wordle-like games—or merely Wordle clones. According to the publication, the notice would be effective in wiping out thousands of Wordle alternatives in existence.

Before the statement came out, there were takedown requests aimed at Bosnian and Korean versions of the game. It was then followed by many variations including Reactle and other games that end with "le."