Netflix 'Moments' to Save Specific Scenes in App, Share on Social Media—Still No Screenshots

It is known that Netflix is one of the many streaming platforms that do not allow screenshots on the app, but it introduced a new feature called 'Moments' that is the next best thing in capturing your favorite scenes from movies or shows. Instead of screenshots, Netflix is doing you one better by allowing users to save specific moments that they can later revisit on the app.

Apart from this, like music streaming services that allow sharing on social media, Netflix is doing the same to give streamers a chance to bring specific moments from their favorite shows and share them with their friends or mutuals online.

Netflix 'Moments' Allow Saving Specific Scenes In App

A new release shared by Netflix's Tudum website introduced its subscribers to "Moments," a new feature that will allow users to save specific scenes of their favorite shows or an interesting clip for their viewing pleasure. However, it is important to note that the saved 'Moments' will only be available in-app to later be rewatched or revisited by users, and it will be unique to their My Netflix profiles.

The company said that this feature is currently available globally on iOS, but it is working on bringing the Moments feature over to Android in the coming weeks to give users a chance to save and share from their watchlist.

All the saved Moments will be available to access at any time, said Netflix, and it will be similar to social media's bookmarking feature that offers a collection of preferred content. Moreover, Netflix said that clicking on a saved Moment will take users to the specific scene and timestamp from when they bookmarked it.

Share 'Moments' From Netflix to Social Media

Apart from this, Netflix is also allowing users to share their saved Moments from their My Netflix profiles, and it offers a way to share specific scenes from movies or shows to social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, and more.

Furthermore, users may also opt to share the Moment via direct messages on instant messaging or chat apps like Messenger, WhatsApp, and iMessage, or copy the link for other platforms.

DRM-Protected Content Online

Most streaming platforms have DRM-protected content (digital rights management) which prevents users from taking screenshots or screen recordings of what they offer to fight against piracy and preserve the copyright's integrity. Nintendo remains one of the largest companies who are against piracy, and two years ago, it tasked Denuvo to uphold copyright protection on its games with DRM technology.

There has been debate on how DRM affects online access to certain content, with the public torn between having this technology or removing it from their online experiences, particularly with browsers. That being said, Mozilla previously released two types of its Firefox browser which features a version that features DRM support, while there is another that does not have it.

Users have come across DRM technology in one way or another, and this includes getting black screens when taking screenshots on platforms like Netflix, Disney Plus, and more, as well as applying to music streaming, eBooks, and others. Now, Netflix is sort of skirting its DRM-protected content with Moments, and while this will not allow saving content on one's devices, it can capture specific scenes to later revisit or share on social media.