UK's First Intercity Battery-Powered Train Sets New Standard for Green Travel

The pioneering "UK-first" trial of the battery-powered intercity train was a success. It shows how advanced battery technology can outperform diesel engines in terms of saving loads of cash and saving the environment.

Driven by Hitachi Rail in partnership with Angel Trains and TransPennine Express, the trial has shown how this innovation brings big advances in improving emissions reduction, fuel efficiency, and quality of air.

Battery Technology Sets New Standards in Performance by Hitachi

Building on successful battery train projects across Japan and Europe, among others in Italy such as the Masaccio hybrid, Hitachi Rail's latest intercity battery trial in the UK tested a 700 kW battery, which powered the train at speeds higher than 75 mph and provided more than 70 kilometers of range.

The battery weighs approximately the same as a traditional diesel engine but can be mounted to the existing undercarriage without having to affect the interior of the train for stability on the tracks and the comfort of passengers.

Eco-Mode Saves Fuel Costs by About 50%

The test exceeded expectations on fuel efficiency with regard to saving in fuel expenses, amounting to 35-50 percent.

An important ingredient in achieving this kind of efficiency is the "Eco-mode," the capability of which ensures that the battery fully powers particular segments of the journey, thus proving that battery trains are indeed practical when it comes to real-world operation.

In itself, success in this trial heralds a big leap forward for battery technology and strongly places a case for battery-electrics to depute diesel on the majority of routes.

Future Steps for Intercity Trains with Batteries

"With this demonstration trial now behind it, Hitachi Rail is well set to take its new, fully battery-electric intercity train out to cover some 100-150 kilometers of distance," UK Rail Minister Lord Hendy said.

Rail is already the most environmentally friendly form of public transport, and the success of this trial will pave the way for even greener, more reliable journeys for millions of passengers.

With this, battery trains might be able to run on sections of track where electrification is not planned as the infrastructure development cost for overhead wires in tunnels and stations tends to be too high, Electrek reports.

Partnerships for Future Battery Technology in the UK

Right now, the next generation of battery technology is under a collaboration with Innovate UK and the University of Birmingham.

Hitachi Rail will be the first, and only train manufacturer, to use the UK battery supply chain in battery-powered trains. The partnership will also assist in the development of high-performance battery solutions for travel via rail and enhance the UK's position among sustainable transport innovations.

Sustainable Rail Across the UK

This successful trial shall pave the way for a sustainable future of rail networks with battery trains as an efficient and cleaner alternative to diesel engines.

The future is indeed bright for battery-powered intercity trains. For the years to come, we might see a surge of greener and cheaper train systems in the country.

Meanwhile, Switzerland is banking on its hydrogen-powered train for public commutes. In March, it achieved a Guinness World record of reaching 1,741 miles in just a single journey.