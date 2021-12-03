Hideo Kojima's studio, Kojima Productions, is hiring new staff for what could presumably be new IPs in the pipeline.

According to GameRant, Kojima is hiring several new roles which would help in the development of so-called "original" and "outrageous" games. Based on the word "original," this could mean that the legendary game developer is not looking to revisit old franchises.

This could include one of his biggest and most recognizable creations, the "Metal Gear Solid" series, which had its swansong with Kojima's former employer, Konami.

Here is the official Twitter announcement from Hideo Kojima himself:

We are currently recruiting staff for Kojima Productions.

We create AAA-class "original titles" and completely new "outrageous titles". https://t.co/F3bRvc6TII — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) December 3, 2021

As per GamesRadar, the studio is looking for a new writer, level designer, character artist, and project manager, among other positions.

The original posting on the Kojima Productions website is in Japanese, which could make it hard to discern what exactly the studio's plans are for the near future.

There is, however, a possible hint via the phrase "high-end projects," which presumably means the games that are in the pipeline. One can safely assume that these are going to be AAA-level games which would follow Hideo Kojima's most recent big game, "Death Stranding."

Based on just how unique and "outrageous" the premise of that game is, then maybe Kojima Productions' next projects are going to be just as distinctive compared to all the others in the market.

What Could Hideo Kojima Be Planning?

The man is basically a legend in the game development industry, so one could assume he's working on something big. As such, the new wave of hiring makes a lot of sense.

Furthermore, the iconic developer has also been shown in talks with certain mystery people via images shared by his personal assistant, Ayako Terashima.

Almost a month ago, according to GamesRadar, Kojima was shown doing a video call with somebody whose face on the screen was blurred. Here is her tweet:

A lot of fans were wondering who the person was and if that person could play a major role in the making of Kojima's next big game.

Other Future Projects

Back in July, another rumor pointed out to Hideo Kojima reportedly making and releasing a new Xbox exclusive.

The insider, who goes by the name Jeff Grubb, alleges that Microsoft and the legendary developer have already signed a so-called "letter of intent" to bring the "Metal Gear" mastermind onboard the Xbox stable.

According to GameSpot, Grubb's unnamed sources did say that while the letter isn't indicative of a done deal, it could be more of a generalized one while legal teams hash out the final terms of a potential contract.

Given the new hiring spree by Kojima Productions, this could point to something big coming to Xbox in the near future. It would definitely shore up Microsoft's gaming catalog and help it compete against Sony's upcoming big-game exclusives within the next few years.

But as with any rumor, take all of this information with a grain of salt.

