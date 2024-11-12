'Shin Megami Tensei' Board Game Dropping With 72 Demon Figures – Kickstarter to Launch November 12!

For Shin Megami Tensei fans, you can now play your favorite game in a full-scale board game soon. You can now shy away from the digital version if you want to take a screen break. If you already played Dungeons & Dragons, you will be thrilled to see your favorite characters come to life.

The project would not be possible without the Japanese company Icrea; it saw its first movement with the launching of its Kickstarter on Nov. 12 to bring the dream into reality.

Full-Scale Board Game Adventure with Iconic Demon Figures

SHIN MEGAMI TENSEI THE BOARD GAME (the title is officially in all caps, as you'd expect) promises to be an immersive gaming experience, capturing the heart of the series.

At the center of this tabletop version are 72 beautifully crafted, detailed demon figures, which can be collected and added to the party just like in the video games. With such care, fans can look forward to a pleasing visual experience—even if it means losing a few figures to the couch.

Exploring Iconic Shin Megami Tensei Locations and Mechanics

The board is full of locations from the Shin Megami Tensei series, each replete with familiar elements and lore fans will dig into. According to Engadget, the dedicated deck of series-specific cards will be on hand for the players to lay out and strategize with, forge alliances, and even face iconic in-game challenges.

Each estimated game session will run between three to four hours, so this will really appeal to hardcore fans looking for a deeply immersive journey into the world of Shin Megami Tensei.

Pre-Release Version Already Sparked Interest Among Fans

The Shin Megami Tensei board game has already generated some interest, as pre-releases were demonstrated at Gen Con and the Tokyo Game Show, in which attendees got a preview of what the game is all about.

The project is most likely to receive much support, especially considering its stretch goals in store beyond just the initial funding target set for the Kickstarter campaign. This will be an easily marketable game from the get-go because of the allure of a Shin Megami Tensei board game complete with collectible demon figurines.

Shin Megami Tensei Franchise Through the Years

Shin Megami Tensei was first released in 1992 on the Super Famicom in Japan; shortly afterward, it became one of those RPG titles fans were crazy about.

Through the years, sequels and spin-offs have multiplied. The latest flagship title hit the market in 2021, but now, it has a special edition titled Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance. Its cult status afforded many spin-offs, with the most notable one being the Persona series, which is currently a cultural phenomenon.

Is Persona Getting a Board Game?

Game fans would want to know if their favorite game, Persona would also have such an adaptation. Imagine playing in a high school setting, interacting with characters, battling shadows, and strategizing in the form of a board game.

Meanwhile, fans of Shin Megami Tensei can prepare for their tabletop adventure starting this week, when the Kickstarter goes live.