Google Brings Live 'Scam Detection' Feature to Pixel 6 and Later, Warning Against Fraud

The safeguards on smartphones are expanding, especially for Google's renowned Pixel lineup, as the company rolled out its live 'Scam Detection' feature for the Phone app to catch criminals right on the act. When Google first unveiled this last I/O 2024 for the Android platform, the company unveiled that it would be present during phone calls to detect possible fraudulent activities happening in real time.

As part of Google's promise, the company looks to prevent cybercriminals or automated systems from conning the user, with real-time alerts telling users if the feature thinks it's a scam and offering to end the call immediately.

Google's Live 'Scam Detection' Now Available for Pixel 6 and Later

Google shared in its latest blog post that the Scam Detection feature is now rolling out to Pixel 6, 7, 8, and 9 smartphones to offer a new level of protection for users whenever taking phone calls. The feature will act as a line of defense whenever taking calls from unknown numbers or those who do not have caller IDs, especially with the rising fraudulent campaigns in this age.

According to Google, the Scam Detection feature is powered by its Gemini Nano AI model that offers on-device protection for users that can work for all calls coming via the Phone app.

Currently, this rollout is available on the Google public beta for users in the United States, and it centers on the English language for the time being, with Pixel 6 or later smartphones eligible to access it.

Google Looks to Bring Privacy and Security via Scam Detection

According to Google, this latest safety and security feature can detect if a caller will scam users in real-time, and if the feature suspects that it is doing so, it will share a haptic and sound alert to prompt users to look at the warning on their screens. Users may choose to either continue the call by marking it 'Not a scam' or use the 'End call' button.

Google also stresses user privacy with this feature, with the company not keeping any information or records on what goes on in each call, as well as having the control to turn the feature on or off.

Google's Safety Features for Pixel Phones

Google has made an effort to bring security updates and features for Pixel smartphones over the years, and this in turn gave users advanced capabilities in protecting themselves, their data, and devices against bad actors. Earlier this year, Google released the Find My Device network's offline tracking feature to keep tabs on the smartphone despite having no internet connection, branching out to Pixel 8.

There were also significant developments made by Google and introduced via I/O 2024, offering Android users a chance to prevent thieves from not only stealing devices but also unlocking them after being stolen. This is the Theft Detection Lock that is powered by AI technology, with Google branching this out to Android smartphones that can detect suspicious activities and prevent unauthorized access.

Apart from that, Google also made an effort on its different apps and platforms to detect spam and automatically label them to avoid having users fall for their fraudulent activities and avoid grave consequences. Scam Detection is now rolling out to Pixels 6 through 9 releases to deliver a safeguard against fraudulent calls, offering a way to prevent swindlers from taking advantage of unknowing users via the Phone app.