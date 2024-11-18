CryptoWatch: Trump's Crypto 'Dream Team,' FTX vs. Binance and CZ, Top Coin Prices Now

President-elect Donald J. Trump is already in the process of selecting the officials and politicians that will fill in the members of his US 'crypto capital' plans coming under his term, leading this week's top CryptoWatch story. On the other hand, there is also the latest charge by FTX against crypto exchange companies, but this time, it went against the largest active platform globally, Binance.

As the new week enters, take this chance to also familiarize yourself with the latest changes in the market with the rundown of the top cryptocurrency prices, especially with another all-time high for Bitcoin.

Donald Trump Selects His 'Dream Team' For US Crypto

The future of the United States' upcoming massive focus on cryptocurrency is ramping up already as President-elect Donald J. Trump is now considering the candidates that will be part of his 'dream team.' Trump's win may already be giving him a head start with the significant rally on the market, but his aspirations to make America as a "crypto capital" still needs officials that can help with its regulations.

A report by The Washington Post recently revealed that the returning President is already evaluating the "pro-crypto" politicians who may be potential candidates for these changes happening to the country.

No names have been officially revealed or rumored, but it was said that these "pro-crypto" politicians are getting 'important' roles within the United States government, to focus on cryptocurrency's wide adoption.

FTX vs. Binance, CZ is Now Underway

The bankrupted crypto company, FTX, recently launched significant fights against platforms that refuse to cooperate with them and return their money, but this time, its fight against Binance is not regarding stored assets. The company is now claiming that it wishes to recover $1.76 billion from Binance from a previous payment made by Sam Bankman-Fried, the convicted former CEO and co-founder of FTX.

According to FTX's recently filed lawsuit, the issue stems back to 2019 when SBF entered a deal with Binance to sell as much as 20 percent of FTX to its rival platform. However, Binance cut the deal which led to Bankman-Fried paying $1.76 billion to buy the shares back, but FTX now claimed that it was from its 'insolvent' balance.

Binance and Changpeng Zhao, the active platform's disgraced and incarcerated CEO, are asked for the money back, plus compensatory and punitive damages should FTX win this lawsuit.

Top Crypto Prices in the Market Now

It has only been around two weeks since the stellar rise of the entire world's cryptocurrency industry, but it made a significant rally again as the new week enters, seeing another all-time high for Bitcoin. To be more precise BTC yet again broke through another threshold by achieving over $93,000 valuation, recording a new all-time high in a matter of days.

That being said, the biggest gainer is XRP which rose by 92 percent and dethroned Dogecoin from the sixth spot, but that does not mean DOGE saw a bad week with another 25.61 percent growth.