SmartInvest Feature on CoinSwitch Offers More Opportunities on Digital Assets Apart From Crypto

The many crypto exchange platforms worldwide only offer a direct trading feature or P2P exchanges, but India's CoinSwitch looks to change the game with the latest SmartInvest feature that takes the experience to the next level. It is a significant perk for those who are into diversifying their virtual assets but lack the skills to engage in new investments, with the feature heeding the call.

It also goes alongside an advantageous development in India where the country ranked first among the 151 countries who are currently on the verge of developing their adoption of the technology.

SmartInvest Brings Opportunities via CoinSwitch

CoinSwitch is now looking to deliver crypto fans that there was a way to transform the experience of virtual digital asset investments on the platform by introducing the new 'SmartInvest' feature to the public. There are many facets asto what SmartInvest will bring for users, including a way to put their money on stocks that are on the rise to maximize profit and features.

There are different ways how to use SmartInvest on CoinSwitch, and the first one focuses on allowing the feature to choose the best fit for their digital assets investments, with the technology already helping with evaluation.

Next, SmartInvest offers the capabilities to task the technology in starting trades for users to get their stakes on, featuring a unique algorithm that can help with autonomous tradings to help in the experience.

"We have recognised that many users lacked the skills or time to create their own strategies. SmartInvest bridges this gap, allowing investors to access expert-driven strategies without needing coding expertise," said CoinSwitch's business lead Balaji Srihari.

There has still been a massive complexity in crypto trading over the years, but a company, CoinSwitch, is looking to break ground once it is available to the world, with SmartInvest helping users get the solution to their daily problems.

India's Booming Crypto Adoption Growth

A recent report by Chainalysis revealed that India is now the top one country out of the 151 regions which delivered a significant growth in crypto adoption that makes it a more accepted industry in the massive Asian country.

More recently, MeitY Secretary S. Krishnan, under the country's IT ministry, helped in offering the most important capabilities for the blockchain industry, and it is the iconic and decentralized platform, the Web3 ecosystem.

Cryptocurrency and Investment

Thanks to the recent landmark win by former President Donald Trump spelled a different future for the latter half of 2024, with this incredible win helping propel crypto to new heights they have not seen before. Bitcoin made a record-breaking performance where it continuously replaced its all-time highs, starting from $73,000 earlier this March then breaking the $80,000 zone, and the most recent where it is playing around $90,000.

Investments have been closely tied to cryptocurrency as the digital assets market helped make it popular among services, with certain features available for users to take advantage of. Recently, OpenAI-backed Arkham Intelligence released new crypto derivatives to further new trading experiences.

While India is only stepping into the world of cryptocurrency, the nation is best known for its growing campaign in the industry day after day, including a way to offer investment opportunities like the renowned Robinhood. CoinSwitch's latest offer for users is taking advantage of its SmartInvest technology which offers a fresh take on investments indigital properties, that will expand more in the future.