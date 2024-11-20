Apple's Safari Bookmarks iCloud Sync to Disappear For Old iOS, macOS—Here's the List

Apple is now dropping iCloud access and functionalities, including its iconic features, for devices that run older iOS or macOS versions, and its latest addition to these is Safari bookmarks. Effective immediately, these changes will be felt by users still using long-running devices where the Safari bookmarks saved and synced to their iCloud will disappear on their iPhones or Macs.

While this is bad news for users, it is a change that is expected for older Apple devices as there are many advancements Cupertino looks to focus on more of its recent technologies.

Safari Bookmarks to Disappear From iCloud Sync on Old Devices

There is a new support document from Apple that expands more on their significant changes for the iCloud technology, and now it is nixing Safari bookmarks from syncing on older devices. It also means that the current saved bookmarks on iCloud will be removed from their old Apple devices from December 18, 2024, and while this does not equate to these techs no longer working, it would still miss one renowned feature.

According to Apple, this purge is part of its minimum software requirements that will no longer offer support to certain features found on iOS and macOS, especially when accessing iCloud.

In a separate support document, Apple also detailed that iPhone, iPad, or iPod devices running iOS 8 and older will also lose access to iCloud backups, and this is either backing up devices or restoring versions.

What iOS, macOS to Be Affected by Cupertino's Change

Safari bookmarks stored on iCloud in devices running the iOS 10 or earlier, as well as the macOS Sierra 10.12.5 and older will be affected by these massive changes set to take effect this December 18. According to Apple, users may choose to export their Safari bookmarks on the iPhone or Mac should their devices no longer have the ability to update to iOS 9 or macOS 10.12.6.

The Advancements in Apple's iOS

There has been a regular release from Cupertino on their mainline devices, and this has been expected from the company in their yearly developments that saw this year's release of the iPhone 16 lineup. On the other hand, there were also Apple's announcements which delivered the latest M4-powered computers consisting of the MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac mini which updated what it has to offer.

Perhaps one of the biggest announcements this year was Apple Intelligence, and it is expected that Cupertino will deliver significant upgrades on the technology annually, and it will be released alongside iOS, macOS, iPadOS, and more. That being said, the company has been notorious for cutting off support for older devices, with the iPhone X and earlier no longer giving access to iOS 18.

The only way for Apple to move forward with its technology is to prevent older devices from getting access to it, and part of it will help Cupertino allocate its services to later devices and enjoy what it has to offer. For devices running iOS 11 and macOS 10.12.5, it is already the case as it would no longer have access to Safari bookmarks synced on their iCloud, requiring users to either update their devices or upgrade to more recent tech.