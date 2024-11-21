PayPal Down: Users Complain They Can't Log In, No Means to Access Money but Outage Now Fixed

Payments giant PayPal has confirmed that the latest outage is now fixed. Thousands of users could not access the app for nearly two hours.

During the downtime, some are having problems with withdrawals while others cannot transact with their crypto.

PayPal Has Fixed the Annoying Outage

As per Reuters, PayPal announced that the recent technical issue affected multiple products in the app including crypto, Venmo-related payments, and withdrawals. Fortunately, it is now fixed and you can now access the app without interruptions.

PayPal Downtime Hit Several Countries: What Happened?

Earlier today, a major service disruption struck PayPal across the UK and beyond. No one could access their account or make payments, leading to a lot of frustration from all those experiencing the outage. Many flocked to social media to express their frustration.

Issues began surfacing at around 12 PM GMT among PayPal users, who could no longer access their accounts or complete transactions. The glitch lasted more than an hour, leaving them stranded without being able to process their payments. Although the reason for the problem still remains unknown during that time, it is apparent that the failure had affected most of the customers, more so in the UK region.

According to Down Detector, a popular site tracking online service outages, PayPal was hit with a massive spike in problems reported. The website tracks and maps technical difficulties users encounter when accessing various online services, and the result, according to their data, shows a serious disruption to PayPal during the stated time frame.

PayPal Users Lose Their Minds With Several Complaints

As the outage continued, PayPal customers vented their frustrations on social media platforms, with many focusing their criticism on X. According to The Mirror, many were complaining about being logged out of their accounts and other error messages when trying to make payments or conduct other transfers. Some users could not open their PayPal mobile app as well.

The frustration went extreme as users indicated the inconvenience of not having an opportunity to complete essential transactions, especially during peak hours for online shopping and digital services. The issue compelled many users to send in inquiries seeking compensation or at least an official explanation from PayPal regarding the unexpected downtime.

One user said that the outage was very annoying. According to him, PayPal left them hanging as no announcements were made within a few hours.

"My password suddenly stopped working today. I tried resetting it, but the password reset/forgot function on the login page isn't working. I can't send a message to support because I can't log in, and the support phone number doesn't work either. What a mess," another person wrote.

For most users, PayPal has become an essential means to receive as well as give funds either in private or business matters. The outage hit e-commerce sites, freelancers, and small businesses, among others who use the platform for transactions. While some users adopted other means of making payment, others were left pending, unable to make sales or pay for anything until the service was resumed.

In other news, PayPal confirmed that it will allow disbursement partners to utilize PYUSD for cross-border money transfers via Xoom.