Apple's 'LLM Siri' to Deliver Another AI-Powered Revamp Soon to Rival Gemini Live, ChatGPT

The current Siri that Apple will nearly introduce to the world is not yet the more advanced version that was promised to users, as new reports claimed that Cupertino is working on a more powerful version called the "LLM Siri." The latest scoop shared that this will offer the famed AI Assistant another AI revamp that will significantly change the experience for users, and it is set to debut in less than two years.

Apple Intelligence will yet again play a massive role in empowering Siri to deliver the most advanced version of the assistant, and Cupertino is looking to go against its top rivals like ChatGPT and Gemini Live.

'LLM Siri' is Already Under Works, New Apple AI Revamp Coming

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman shared another massive rumor behind Apple's current AI developments, and he claimed that there will be a new AI Assistant to help users in their everyday tasks which would be called "LLM Siri." Apple devices getting access to this new and improved Siri will see drastic changes compared to the current version it offers, especially as this is already regarded as the "revamped" Siri.

Further developments to Apple's AI models will help transform Siri in a deeper and larger sense, and Cupertino looks to deliver a "more conversational" assistant that is capable of "natural-sounding" interactions.

Currently, Apple's development of the revamped Siri is already featuring massive advancements for iPhone, iPad, and Mac users but this new claim from Gurman said that it will go beyond what it currently offers.

More Powerful Siri to Go Against ChatGPT, Gemini Live

This more powerful LLM Siri will also step up in the AI race against its renowned rivals like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini Live, and it will feature improvements to the App Intents feature where it can better integrate with third-party apps. There will also be massive improvements to its Apple Intelligence access where it can offer improved text generation and summaries.

Gurman said that it is possible that Apple would announce LLM Siri next year, but it would be slated for a Spring 2026 release to the world.

Siri's Massive Revamp with Generative AI on iOS 18

The many claims of Apple regarding the much-anticipated Siri revamp are not yet fully here, but Cupertino already shared the initial experiences that it looks to deliver for users when iOS 18.1 dropped for eligible devices. Currently, the AI Assistant is already capable of answering more questions where it would not rely on searching the web for answers, including its renowned UI revamp.

Because of Apple Intelligence, Siri was able to receive significant major upgrades that helped revamp the experience after previously facing backlash as its features remained stagnant over the years. However, Apple is keeping users on the hook for the entire iOS 18 rollouts as the advanced features are not yet complete, and Siri is still not yet getting full access to its 'contextual awareness' capabilities in its current version.

While it is true that Siri already saw a massive revamp this iOS 18, Apple still has a lot of plans for the AI Assistant in its future iterations and help it level against rivaling platforms and experiences. Come 2026, Gurman said that a new Siri will be introduced to the world where it will feature another revamp to the experience to make it more natural, far from what it currently offers.