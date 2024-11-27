Black Friday Streaming Deals Feature Hulu, Max, Paramount Plus and Peacock Discounted Prices For All

Subscription-based streaming is infamous for the many price hikes effected throughout the year that significantly made these services egregiously expensive, but Black Friday is here to save you. Before one of the biggest sale events of the year drops, streaming platforms like Hulu, Max, Paramount Plus, and Peacock are now offering a cheaper way to enjoy movies and series on multiple devices.

The good thing is, that users do not need to purchase a subscription now to avail of the discounted offers as most of these streaming platforms are offering the sale prices now until December 2.

Black Friday 2024 Streaming Deals Available For All

According to The Verge, most of the streaming platform subscription deals this Black Friday sale are offering up to a year of discounted pricing that will be kept until 2025. Users may also be on time for another renowned sale for streaming platform subscriptions that will offer annual savings for all.

Disney and Hulu

The Walt Disney Company has two offers available for users to take advantage of before the official Black Friday sale event occurs, and both of these deals offer Hulu in the mix.

First off, the Hulu with ads tier is seeing a 90 percent discount from $10 per month, now down to only $0.99, with users also eligible to opt for the annual subscription that only costs $11.88.

On the other hand, there is the Disney Bundle Duo Basic, also an ad-supported tier, which offers both Hulu and Disney Plus under one subscription, receiving a 73 percent price slash at $2.99 monthly (prev. $11/month), or $35.88 per year. This deal is ideal for those who prefer Disney's platforms, following a recent price increase last October, and will only be available until December 2.

WBD's Max

Warner Bros. Discovery's Max streaming platform is offering a Black Friday Deal which offers 70 percent in savings for the ad-supported tier, now available for $2.99 per month (prev. $10/month) but will only be discounted for six months. Opting for the maximum duration of this deal would only total $17.94 instead of $60, and it will be on time for Spring 2025's release of "The Last of Us" Season 2.

Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus with Showtime's ad-free tier is also offering a Black Friday deal for users to enjoy, with a 77 percent discount now up for grabs until December 4. Users may get this ad-free subscription for only $2.99 per month (prev. $12.99/month), but is only available for a maximum of two months, the shortest sale offer in this list of Black Friday discounted streaming platforms subscription.

Peacock

Lastly, NBCUniversal's Peacock is also joining the Black Friday sale with its current offers for users until December 2 (3 AM Eastern Time) which offers the Peacock Premium tier for only $1.99 a month instead of $7.99. However, this deal is only available for users who will opt to pay a monthly fee for this ad-supported tier that is locking in the price in a maximum of six months.

On the other hand, users may opt for the slightly cheaper Peacock Premium annual subscription setup which is available for only $1.67 per month but requires users to pay for the entire year upfront for only $19.99. Originally, this Peacock Premium annual subscription would set users back to $79.99 a year which is a massive $60 discount for the access.