iPhone 17 Is Coming by 2025, Waiting Game Might Take Some Time: Here Are the Best Rumors so Far

Apple's iPhone 17 series, launching in September 2025, is going to be exciting as it packs innovations that we have never seen before.

Since the company began working on its iPhone lineup years ago, this means that it has developed continuously, and the case is no different with iPhone 17. So far, let's learn the latest rumored features of the upcoming handset.

Hello iPhone 17 Air

Apple is expected to launch the "iPhone 17 Air," which is said to be thinner and feature a new design. According to MacRumors, it will allegedly have a single top-center rear camera, a narrower Dynamic Island, and a 6.5-inch display.

Although it will be thinner than the iPhone 6's 6.9mm profile, the Air may replace the iPhone 17 Plus. Features of the Air will include an A19 chip, an Apple-designed 5G modem, and improved front camera capabilities.

Aluminum and Glass Hybrid Design

A new leak claims iPhone 17 Pro might offer a new glass and aluminum hybrid design instead of going fully glass The Pro models may sport a large camera module in the same hue to highlight its emphasis on improving cameras, but the biggest change might be the availability of this top half material in aluminum instead of a full-glass design it debuted in the iPhone X series back in 2017.

ProMotion

In 2025, ProMotion will be available on all iPhone 17 models. This will bring a silky smooth 120Hz refresh rate to all models. This feature, which was previously exclusive to Pro models, will enhance scrolling, and video playback, and add an always-on display. The latter will allow users to view notifications, widgets, and clocks even when the phone is locked.

48MP Telephoto Lens for Better Photography

The iPhone 17 Pro Max might come with a 48-megapixel telephoto lens, which will be a part of all the 48MP lenses in its rear camera lineup. This could offer greater detail and work well with Apple's Vision Pro headset for an immersive photographic experience.

Scratch-Resistant Anti-Reflective Display

All iPhone 17 models will carry an anti-reflective, scratch-resistant display layer. With Apple's already strong protection from the Ceramic Shield, this might further increase durability that could compete even with the Samsung Gorilla Glass Armor.

Smaller Dynamic Island

The Dynamic Island, as launched with the iPhone 14 Pro, may reduce its dimensions by a great margin within the iPhone 17 range. Due to new advances in "metalens" technology pertaining to Face ID systems, this improved feature will ensure a more elegant appearance along with functionality.

A19 Processor and Increased Memory

All iPhone 17 models will reportedly feature the A19 chip, built using TSMC's advanced 3nm N3P process. Pro models may include an A19 Pro chip, offering increased efficiency and performance. Memory upgrades to 12GB for Pro and Pro Max models will improve multitasking and support advanced AI features.

Enhanced Selfie Camera

A 24MP front camera with a six-element lens is expected, representing a major upgrade from the 12MP cameras found in prior models. This would translate to a better resolution and quality of selfies and video calls.

Apple-Designed Wi-Fi 7 Chip

For the first time, the Pro models are expected to feature an Apple-designed Wi-Fi 7 chip. This would make for a faster speed, lower latency, and greater connectivity on all frequency bands.

New Display Sizes Across the Lineup

Standard iPhone 17 models could adopt the larger 6.27-inch display size, aligning with the Pro models' screen upgrades. This change ensures a more immersive viewing experience across the lineup.