Tech Times Weekly Wrap: Microsoft AI Recall Testing, DOJ vs. Google, Evolv FTC Settlement

Microsoft has made its AI Recall available to the world once again after pulling it back from availability on Copilot Plus-powered computers, but this time, it is still under testing and is last week's top news story in this edition of Tech Times Weekly Wrap.

Early last week, the world also saw the concluding statements from both the US Department of Justice and Google which they presented to the court in their advertisement antitrust case, centering on Big Tech's alleged monopoly.

Lastly, there was also the massive conclusion of FTC's case against Evolv Technology, with the Massachusetts-based company taking the settlement agreement which does not hold them accountable for their alleged mistakes.

Microsoft's AI Recall is Now Available Under Testing for Copilot

Earlier this year, Microsoft released its AI Recall technology for Copilot Plus Windows PCs but was faced with significant backlash for its issues and security concerns, but it is now back under testing for insiders. It is now seeing a more limited availability for users as it is exclusive to access via the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26120.2415 (KB5046723) which leverages it for use.

Users who are interested in trying it out are reportedly available for those who have already signed up and registered for the Microsoft Insider Program, under its Dev Channel. Furthermore, it is only available for Copilot Plus PCs featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, but Microsoft claimed that it will soon be available for AMD and Intel-powered computers.

It now asks users for explicit opt-in permissions for privacy and assures customers that the snapshots are only accessible via local devices that are not available for Microsoft or third-party services to access.

DOJ vs. Google Closing Arguments Key Moments

The US DOJ and Google have shared their closing arguments for the landmark advertisement monopoly case against Big Tech, with both sides having presented their cases to the Virginia court. US District Judge Leonie Brinkema advised both parties to avoid dragging out the hearing throughout the case, and its recent conclusion made it one of the fastest cases tried in Big Tech monopoly history.

According to the New York Times, Justice Department's lawyer, Aaron Teitelbaum, Google "rigged" ad auctions before and controlled massive services online for internet ads, claiming that Mountain View is "three times a monopolist."

That being said, Google's lawyer, Karen Dunn, claimed that the DOJ failed to present the important details of why the internet company engaged in alleged monopolistic tactics.

For now, Judge Brinkema is yet to share her decisions regarding the antitrust case, one that could potentially break up Google's company and its services.

Evolv AI Scanner FTC Settlement

One of the top controversial AI-affiliated companies in the United States, Evolv Technology, recently settled its case with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) after its trial regarding its alleged fraudulent claims. Evolv Technology has been notorious for its claims that its AI-powered scanners can detect "all kinds of weapons," using only their cameras and machine learning.

However, according to the FTC, Evolv had "deceived" their customers and the public regarding the truth behind their AI scanners, and thanks to this settlement, they are no longer allowed to make "unsupported claims."

This would also not be possible if not for the BBC, who previously reported the many instances of the company's false claims about their AI scanner's capabilities, especially with significant use cases that refute their statements.