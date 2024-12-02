CryptoWatch: Justin Sun's $30M to Trump's WLFI, Trump's AI and Crypto Czar, Top Coin Prices Now

Justin Sun made a massive pledge towards investing in Donald J. Trump and his son's World Liberty Financial (WLFI) which offers a sum of $30 million to purchase World Liberty tokens, leading the top stories in the industry for this CryptoWatch roundup. Moreover, there were also the ramping plans by President-elect Trump to appoint new officials for his future administration, including the so-called "AI czar" that would combine with a "Crypto czar."

Additionally, familiarize yourselves with the top coins' prices in the market, and compare them to how much they changed since last week's valuation, especially with the ramping performance of the renowned titans of the industry.

Justin Sun Pledges to Buy $30M in World Liberty Tokens

One of the most controversial and prolific crypto executives in the world, Justin Sun, has made a massive pledge to buy $30 million worth of World Liberty tokens, which some see as a form of investment, to Trump's renowned decentralized finance (DeFi) platform. It was a surprising move by the famed Chinese executive which also came at a time when Trump's World Liberty Financial is facing its struggles.

It is known that Trump and his sons' WLFI did not perform adequately as expected in the market, particularly as it failed to sell 90 percent of its tokens that would trigger a payout to the family.

However, thanks to Sun's pledge, Trump and his sons would receive the payout and get a massive boost in the market should it come in. That being said, Sun has made it clear via his announcement post on X that he is supporting Trump's renowned goal of "making America great again."

Trump to Appoint an 'AI czar' Who Could Combine With Crypto

Last week, another development in Trump's many appointments for executives that will fill the government seats to aid him in his future American vision revealed his plans to soon name an "AI czar." 'Czar' is a known Russian designation for those who have a high seat of power in the government which is allowed to effect significant changes, and in this case, for future AI regulations.

Moreover, Axios reported that this AI czar would not stop on artificial intelligence only, as sources familiar with Trump's plans claimed that this specific position would be combined with a "crypto czar" in the future.

In this case, the crypto czar would be responsible for making headway for the cryptocurrency industry's significant changes coming under Trump's leadership which the public does not know much about.

Top Coin Prices in the Market Now

Despite a ramping performance in the entirety of November, the cryptocurrency industry saw its first signs of faltering as this first week of December started, with the top coins in the market no longer showing further growth after last week's rally. The latest charts from CoinMarketCap show several coins seeing stagnant improvements over the past seven days, with half of the market declining in percentage.

However, the top gainer for this week is XRP, the coin from Ripple Labs, which saw a significant 55.76 percent increase and rose to the fourth spot which took it away from Solana and inching ahead of Binance's BNB.

Bitcoin (BTC) - Price: $95,190.69 | 3.20 percent decrease over the past seven days Ethereum (ETH) - Price: $3,591.79 | 3.10 percent increase over the past seven days Tether (USDT) - Price: $1.00 | 0.07 percent decrease over the past seven days XRP (XRP) - Price: $2.31 | 55.76 percent increase over the past seven days Solana (SOL) - Price: $224.80 | 10.93 percent decrease over the past seven days