China Calls 'Abuse' on New US Chip Export Controls Under the Outgoing Biden Administration

The United States recently ramped up its new chip export controls against China after tumultuous past weeks, and now, the Chinese government is slamming its latest ban against access to certain technologies. It was shared by the United States Commerce Ministry that it still has fears that China will use American technology to create AI-powered weapons if they get a hand on these devices.

After years of massive tension, the administration under the outgoing President Joe Biden focused on these renowned export controls against the East Asian superpower, with this another one of his legacy against China's rise.

China Calls 'Abuse' on New US Chip Export Controls

According to the latest report by CNN, the US Commerce Ministry announced the latest increased restrictions imposed by the country on its Asian rival, China, focusing on the sale of twenty-four types of semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It also added new names to various Chinese companies that are now part of the list of those who are banned from getting access to American tech.

Because of this, China's Commerce Ministry shared a new statement slamming the United States' latest decision on export controls, particularly as tensions are rising between both countries. China also called out the United States for its "abuse" of the growing export controls against the country, claiming that the Western superpower is now "a significant threat" to global industrial supply chains.

According to the Chinese ministry (via CNN), "The US preaches one thing while practicing another, excessively broadening the concept of national security, abusing export control measures, and engaging in unilateral bullying actions. China firmly opposes such actions."

Outgoing POTUS Biden Fears Chinese AI Weapons

The recent expansion of these restrictions was done under the outgoing Biden administration which regarded that it fears China's access to these technologies could help them advance their AI developments which could be applied to new weapons. According to US Commerce, China may use these weapons in wars in which it will be a participant, as well as undercut America's semiconductor industry.

Commerce also mentioned how Chinese advancements in chip development threaten the United States' national security, including its allies.

The United States and China's Chip Wars

Over the recent years, especially under President Biden's term, the United States has imposed strict sanctions against China for access to certain American technology, most especially with semiconductors. One of the most recent sanctions was the import restriction against SMIC for reportedly supplying Huawei with chips for the Mate 60 series which allegedly used American tech.

However, this prompted China to slam the United States' restrictions against the country for many years and led them to opt for self-made processors for its domestic technology, especially for companies severely affected by this like Huawei. Earlier this year, China pledged its so-called "Big Fund" to help develop homemade semiconductors with a whopping $27 billion investment.

Reports regarding US plans to add more restrictions against China prompted significant reactions from Beijing, with the Asian superpower claiming that they will perform "necessary actions" should stricter policies come in place. However, that said new restrictions are now here from the United States, and China has already slammed this latest move by the Biden administration.