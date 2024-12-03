Kai Cenat Shatters Twitch Record with Over 728K Subs in 30-Day Subathon: How Much Did He Earn?

Kai Cenat, a 22-year-old streaming sensation, has made history, breaking the record for most subscribers on Amazon's Twitch streaming platform in his epic, 30-day subathon.

For those curious, he is known for comedy, pranks, and game content, and his relentless live stream, aptly dubbed Mafiathon 2.

Cenat's Record-Breaking Subathon

According to CNBC, Cenat's subathon kicked off in early November 2024 and streamed 24 hours a day for the entire month, captivating millions of viewers. Every subscription or donation that came in during the event lengthened the stream, thus perpetuating an endless loop of entertainment.

"I love y'all so much," Cenat said in the final moments of his 30-day stream at his mansion in Los Angeles. "Without y'all, I am nothing."

By the time Mafiathon 2 concluded on December 1, Cenat had reached an impressive 727,700 subscribers, breaking the record held by virtual streamer Ironmouse, who had gained 326,250 subscribers on Twitch just two months earlier.

This event was attended by 50 million unique viewers, further placing Cenat at the top of the streaming influencers. The importance of the victory also lies not only in the number but in how long-form content can keep audiences interested and entertained for long durations worldwide.

Big Stars Who Visited Cenat in His Subathon

Some of the celebrity guests who visited Cenat during the month-long subathon are among the main reasons for the eventual outcome. Rapper Snoop Dogg, scientist Bill Nye, and comedian Kevin Hart were among the celebrities who joined in on the streams, injecting dynamism into the event.

Thanks to the team and these celebrity guests, Cenat was able to keep his stream going unscathed, even sleeping, eating, or leaving the room to relieve himself. Through this strategy, the event gave viewers endless hours of enticing content, keeping them glued to their screens around the clock.

Money-Making Dream Indeed

With Twitch subscribers paying $4.99 a month for premium features, Cenat's Mafiathon 2 was a money-making dream. As of now, Cenat's team hasn't released the exact figures on the earnings from the event; estimates indicated he'd brought in around $3.6 million in revenue, with top creators losing 30-40% to Twitch.

In addition to doubling the previous subscription record, the subathon highlights the financial potential associated with this top-tier streaming status on platforms like Twitch.

The Power of Social Media Influence

Cenat's popularity is not restricted to Twitch alone. He has garnered 15.4 million followers on the platform, 6.7 million on YouTube, 12 million on Instagram, and 2.6 million on X (formerly Twitter). It is unquestionable that his influence reaches far and wide; his subathon only emphasizes how social media and streaming platforms are becoming a central force in the modern creator economy.

A Cause for Charity

Further to this record-breaking feat, Cenat has committed to donating 20% of the revenue generated from the subathon to a school project in Nigeria. He said he wanted to create a school in Makoko, where they have classrooms, uniforms, and staff. This is proof that, aside from entertainment, Cenat is putting effort into social impact in the matter.

Although Cenat has been very successful, he has had controversies. For example, in 2023, he was accused of inciting a riot due to the chaotic giveaway event in New York City.

The charges were, however, dropped. Cenat's ascension represents the growth of streaming sites such as Twitch, which still are on the way to enrolling millions of users worldwide.

Amazon, which acquired Twitch for nearly $1 billion in 2014, still faces challenges in turning a profit from its massive streaming base as the platform grows in popularity.