EU's CSAM Scanning is Back On its Agenda, And It Can Spy on Encrypted Messaging Apps

The European Union has since floated the idea of scanning its citizens' conversations regarding CSAM (child sexual abuse material), and after it was previously removed, it is now back on the organization's agenda. The main goal of the program is to 'scan' user conversations within its jurisdiction to search for anything illegal related to CSAM, focusing on making its internet safer and holding abusers accountable.

This specific proposal has since been pushed back by experts and privacy organizations for their possible security dangers, one that could bypass encrypted messaging apps and defeat their purpose.

Europe's CSAM Scanning is Back On Its Agenda

One of the focuses of the European Union Council's latest meeting is to discuss further efforts towards curbing child sexual abuse material from spreading all over the web as it brought back CSAM scanning in its agenda. This follows a recent removal of CSAM scanning on the Council's agenda last October after the Netherlands abstained from voting, and led to Hungary's Council President kicking it off.

The controversial proposal took on different faces and names over the past years since it was conceived two years ago, but while it saw changes, CSAM scanning still remains as it was defined.

EU lawmakers have since implemented the region's CSAM bill after facing significant backlash from the public, privacy experts, tech companies, and more, yet they were still criticized for this specific effort.

Read Also: Top AI Companies Unite to Combat Child Sexual Abuse Content Online

CSAM Scanning Can Spy on Encrypted Apps

Initially, CSAM scanning downright focused on mandating messaging services and email platforms to sift through one's messages that will be on the lookout for any illegal content or material relating to child sexual abuse, and it can bypass encrypted apps. However, it saw a revision where the lawmakers suggested a 'client-side scanning' technique which was also faced with backlash.

The latest version centered on scanning shared media (photos and videos) and URLs, leaving behind text and audio messages, which if a user passes, will give them the ability to use encrypted services.

All About Europe's CSAM Scanning Proposal

Companies like Meta, Google, and more have faced significant controversies in different countries, including the United States, for their alleged surveillance of user devices or accounts to help improve their services. Meta is one of the most notorious companies behind this, as it previously updated its terms that it will share WhatsApp data with Facebook and prompted a worldwide boycott of its platforms that prompted the rise of alternatives like Telegram, Signal Messenger, and more.

However, a previous leak pointed out to the European Union looking to mandate a CSAM scanning program that will keep tabs on user conversations across various online platforms for possible dangers against children. One of the most protested focuses of its CSAM efforts is its access to encrypted messaging apps that will ask tech companies to monitor conversations and submit reports about anything illegal they find.

While tech companies who operate in the EU are required to do so, previous CSAM technology adoptions faced significant criticisms from the public and privacy experts about how it presents a danger to the industry. That being said, the CSAM scanning focus is still alive two years later, and the European Union is set to deliberate on this program once again despite all the roadblocks it faced.