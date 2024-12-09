'Marvel Rivals' Achieves 10 Million Players in Only 3 Days—What Makes the Game So Successful?

Over the weekend, one of the biggest third-person PvP shooter games was released by Marvel Entertainment and NetEase Games, with "Marvel Rivals" now achieving a huge milestone only three days since its launch. According to the team, they saw a stellar drop in the market as it amassed over 10 million gamers joining and playing the game worldwide, and it is already ramping up as the biggest launch of 2024 so far.

The game follows the many challenges faced by PvP shooter games released before it, as PlayStation's "Concord" and Ubisoft's "XDefiant" saw poor launches earlier this year, and its similar game, "Overwatch 2," faced significant criticisms last 2022.

'Marvel Rivals' Successful Launch: 10M Players in 3 Days

The "Marvel Rivals" team shared one of its earliest milestones since launching the game, particularly as the latest action shooter title already reached a whopping 10 million players joining the game since it launched last Friday, December 6. It is only over 72 hours since the game dropped over the weekend, one of the record launches in PvP shooter history across the industry.

According to GamesRadar, "Marvel Rivals" beat its competitor in the market from Activision Blizzard, especially as "Overwatch 2" was able to reach 10 million in player numbers only after 10 days.

That being said, another record-breaking free-to-play game launch was beaten by "Marvel Rivals" over the weekend as its Steam Charts from SteamDB's stats saw an estimate of 39,200,000 concurrent players were present during its launch alongside "Path of Exile 2's" early access.

What Makes 'Marvel Rivals' Popular in the Industry Now?

There are many hero-based PvP action shooter titles that already made their way to the gaming industry like Riot Games' "Valorant," Blizzard's "Overwatch," Respawn Entertainment's "Apex Legends," and the like. However, NetEase Games and Marvel Entertainment's take focus on a superhero-based experience that delivers iconic characters, andvillains alike, on "Marvel Rivals."

Not only that, critics and gamers gave positive remarks to both "Marvel Rivals" early access and recent public launch with its notable gameplay, mechanics, graphics, design, and more that make it an overall fun game to enjoy, not to mention, that it is free-to-play.

PvP Shooters Are Seeing a Hard Time

There have been many PvP shooters that were introduced to the gaming industry in the past year, and several of these are from renowned game developers in the market, including Activision Blizzard which has been reeling in from its success with "Call of Duty." However, the company was not as successful as it was with "CoD" with its PvP arena-based action sequel, "Overwatch 2."

Earlier this year, Firewalk Studios and PlayStation focused on developing a dedicated game for the PlayStation 5 and PC which offers a similar style to arena shooter games like "Apex Legends" and "Overwatch" with "Concord." However, PlayStation immediately announced that the game was shutting down two weeks after it was released globally because of certain aspects that did not meet the team's expectations.

Despite these "dark times" looming over PvP shooter titles, NetEase Games and Marvel Entertainment were not fazed with their latest experience, especially as they saw positive responses during their early beta release. Last weekend, "Marvel Rivals" was released to the public and was met with enthusiasm from critics and players, with the free-to-play game now seeing 10 million characters and counting, barely on its first week since its drop.