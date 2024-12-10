OpenAI Launches Sora AI Video Generator but the Best Way to Experience It Is via ChatGPT Pro

OpenAI is Sora(ing), flying to new heights in the artificial intelligence world as it launched the latest development via its '12 Days of OpenAI' Holidays event, with the global availability of its AI video generator. Sora has been teased for the entire year of 2024 and it was one of the most awaited AI experiences from renowned companies, despite its many competitors already going ahead with this feature.

That being said, there is no such thing as late in the generative AI world as their capabilities and performance significantly matter in the industry, with OpenAI known for their developments in this realm.

OpenAI Sora is Now Here to Create AI-Generated Videos

After a long wait, OpenAI is now officially introducing its AI video generator to the world, following their announcement earlier this year, via the '12 Days of OpenAI' showcase which debuts 'Sora.' The new and powerful AI video generator has various ways of creating the video users ask for as it is also multimodal, and it will not limit users to a text-to-video exclusive experience with the chatbot.

Users will be able to use text prompts, share images to animate, ask the model to edit an already-made video, or use a certain video and cross it over using the AI-generated one via OpenAI's Sora.

The company also announced that this particular Sora version is a new one, particularly as it uses the 'Sora Turbo' model which it claims to be specifically faster and more capable than the version from February.

ChatGPT Pro is The Best Way to Experience Sora

Currently, Sora is exclusively available to access via OpenAI's subscribers via the ChatGPT Plus and ChatGPT Pro tiers. With ChatGPT Plus, users may create up to 50 'priority videos' with a 720p resolution and offer 5-second durations per clip (1,000 credits).

On the other hand, the best way to access and experience Sora is via the $200 per month ChatGPT Pro tier which offers "unlimited generations," as well as 500 priority videos with 1080p quality and would last up to 20 seconds per generation. This tier also offers generating up to five simultaneous videos and available without watermarks.

AI Video Generators in the Market to Rival Sora

The world of technology has been given a chance to turn nothing into something thanks to the advancements in generative AI which OpenAI started via ChatGPT, but the company has seen many rivals go ahead with other types of AI, including the text-to-video. Most of the developments here arrived only this year, but like OpenAI's Big Tech rival, Google, only unveiled its AI video generator with the upcoming Lumiere.

However, other companies were able to deliver their text-to-video AI generator, and they are the real deal, with Chinese companies ramping up their developments, starting with Vidu from Shengshu Technology and Tsinghua University. There were also two rival Big Tech companies from China who joined the fray with ByteDance's Jimeng AI and the overwhelming 100-model release from Alibaba which includes a text-to-video generator.

OpenAI may be one of the most popular companies, and quite frankly the one that frequently talked about its AI video generator, but other names in the industry went ahead before its release. That being said, Sora is now here to deliver a new way to create content using artificial intelligence, and the best way to do so is by subscribing to ChatGPT Pro to get almost unlimited access.