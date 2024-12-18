Chinese Tipster Leaks iPhone 17 Pro Won't Have Horizontal Camera Layout, But Triangular Design Instead

Instant Digital, a reliable Apple insider, specifies that the iPhone 17 Pro will not be equipped with a horizontal arrangement of the cameras.

Posting on Weibo, the leaker explained that while the back design of the upcoming flagship will change, the camera arrangement will not go to the rumored horizontal bar but retain the familiar triangular layout.

The 'Triangular' Camera Legacy

The first appearance of a triangular camera design was from the iPhone 11 Pro, which has since remained a feature of all subsequent Pro models. The overall layout of this configuration still allowed for the Ultra-Wide camera to be accommodated, while the new layout enabled future developments in optics and sensor technology, MacRumors learned.

Eventually, this layout matured and integrated newer feature additions with the now-constant triangular form factor—a quintessential Apple element in the designs of their top-of-the-line handsets.

The recent rumors about a horizontal camera design stemmed from leaked supply chain reports suggesting an elongated, oval-shaped module. However, Instant Digital's claims align with Apple's consistent design philosophy, indicating that the Pro series is unlikely to deviate drastically from its iconic look.

Significant Design Changes Still on the Horizon

While the camera layout will not be changed from the horizontal direction, major design updates are anticipated for the iPhone 17 Pro.

Wayne Ma of The Information recently reported that the Pro models would introduce a rear design with a rectangular aluminum camera bump, ending the use of 3D glass as seen in prior generations. The bottom half of the back should remain glass to continue to support wireless charging.

These changes might be a significant departure from the traditional Apple look and feel, combining functionality with new materials. The aluminum bump could provide more durability and a more streamlined look, keeping the Pro series fresh and innovative.

Authenticity of the Leak

While leaker "Instant Digital" has a mixed track record, they have got several Apple product details correct in the past. Among the notable successes are the yellow iPhone 14, frosted back glass for the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, spatial video capture on the iPhone 15 Pro, and details about the M4 iPad Pro's nano-texture display.

Considering that they have a history of credible leaks, these latest insights on the camera layout and general design changes in the iPhone 17 Pro are serious matters to consider.

iPhone 17 Pro Could Be More Than a Promising Upgrade

The iPhone 17 Pro promises an updated aesthetic with refined materials, keeping its signature triangular camera setup.

With the potential inclusion of aluminum in its design and continued innovation in camera and charging technology, Apple is determined to evolve its smartphone in a better way.

Rest assured that for now, it means that the iconic design that people have grown accustomed to will remain, and this will be subtly enhanced to include meaningful updates on the iPhone 17 Pro.

As we always say regarding leaks or rumors, there's no guarantee they will be added to the upcoming iPhone models. Take them with a grain of salt as you scroll.

