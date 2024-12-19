OpenAI Brings the ChatGPT Hotline to Call the Chatbot and Enjoy Its Advanced Voice Mode Features

If you wish to get a new experience with OpenAI's chatbot, then their latest feature is for you as the company now allows you to phone ChatGPT directly with its dedicated hotline for all your queries from the AI. Instead of merely being a chatbot that requires a text field and the internet, users may now have ChatGPT as their personal phone pal without cellular data or Wi-Fi.

While there are no extra fees asked by OpenAI and this does not require users to be subscribed to their paid tiers, there is still a limit for each phone number that is counted on a monthly basis.

OpenAI Brings the ChatGPT Hotline to Phone the Chatbot

OpenAI's latest release from its '12 Days of OpenAI' showcase is a surprising generative AI experience for all, particularly as it does not require users to type and have an internet connection with a new hotline for ChatGPT. Anyone in the United States may now call the '1-800-CHATGPT' hotline or their corresponding number '1-800-242-8478' to phone the chatbot and ask for its help via voice call.

It was a surprising drop from OpenAI as it offers users a chance to talk to the chatbot like they would their friends or family, but in this experience, they will receive AI-generated answers from the technology.

According to OpenAI, users only have to type in the said hotline number on their phone app and place the call, with ChatGPT answering on the other end. Moreover, this new hotline from OpenAI is toll-free and would not charge their accounts, as well as allowing users to reach ChatGPT without internet connections.

Get Answers From ChatGPT via Phone With Advanced Voice Mode

According to OpenAI, this latest capability of the chatbot is powered by its Advanced Voice Mode which leverages thegenerative AI and its LLM that relies entirely on voice conversations. Alternatively, users may also access ChatGPT via Meta's WhatsApp where they can chat directly with the AI which is available to all global users using the '1-800-242-8478' number.

OpenAI and The Latest Upgrades For ChatGPT

This Holiday season, OpenAI brought massive features for users to enjoy on different aspects of their artificial intelligence developments, including their most popular product, ChatGPT. The renowned AI chatbot recently got a massive upgrade with their latest model called 'o1,' with the company saying that this is the fastest and most powerful language model they have which has the capability of being 'reasonable.'

Moreover, OpenAI brought in a new subscription tier called 'ChatGPT Pro' which is far more expensive than their previous top tier offer, and this one costs a whopping $200 per month and offers extensive access to many of its features, including the o1 model. This also followed the recent egregious spending by Sam Altman for the renowned chatbot by purchasing the 'chat.com' domain that cost him over $10 million.

During the company's holiday special showcase, they introduced many more capabilities for ChatGPT users to enjoy including the free access to ChatGPT Search, alongside the Advanced Voice Mode's capabilities to understand videos and screens. Now, OpenAI is yet again expanding Advanced Voice Mode capabilities but this time, it will be available via cellular calls, with the generative AI accessible for 15 minutes per month for all types of queries.