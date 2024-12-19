Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller Leak: Upgrades Are Coming With New Buttons, Features

There is now new information about the Nintendo Switch 2's future availability, and this time, the leak talked about an upcoming first-party accessory from the company which centers on a new Pro Controller. The original versions of the Nintendo Switch were given the first Pro Controller for users to expand their gaming capabilities, more than what the Joy-Cons can offer in the experience.

The latest from the said leaks is the first time that talked about the Nintendo Switch 2's first-party accessory, and the Pro Controller at that, with its previous version known for being successful in the market.

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller Now Leaked With Upgrades

Centro Leaks, a trusted source in the industry, shared a new scoop from an alleged Chinese forum that talked about an upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 device, more particularly its first-party accessory, the Pro Controller. Despite already having a Pro Controller, Nintendo is rumored to be working on a new one that will be optimized for its next-gen console.

First off, the Switch 2's Pro Controller would have the same shape as the original one which suggests that it will be the same size, but with regard to its battery life upgrade, it remains unknown.

Next, the forum talked about how it will feature a new two-tone design for its early availability where it will feature a black shell but its joystick and buttons would have the color grey.

Switch 2 Pro Controller: Here Are Its Early Specs

The latest leak also shared new specs about the Switch 2's Pro Controller, particularly with its new controls and features coming. The next-gen Switch 2 Pro Controller will now feature a 3.5mm headphone jack that would make it similar to the PlayStation's DualShock 4, DualSense, and DualSense Edge controller, as well as Xbox's Wireless Controllers.

It was also revealed that Nintendo will add two new buttons for the Switch 2's Pro Controller that would be located at the back of the device, featuring the 'GL' and 'GR' buttons that still have unspecified functions. The leaker also pointed out that since the new Joy-Cons will get Hall Effect joysticks, it is likely that the new Pro Controllers would also receive the upgrade.

Nintendo Switch 2 Leaks and Rumors

The only thing that is concrete for the next-gen console from Nintendo is that there will be a successor to the Switch lineup, as confirmed by Nintendo's President, and it will be available next year. Moreover, Nintendo also fanned the flame last November with an official announcement that the Switch's successor console will feature backward compatibility with the original software.

Many insiders and leakers significantly focused on various Nintendo Switch 2 rumors, particularly as it was revealed that the new console will get a massive size change which will feature a larger device compared to the OLED version.Not to mention that leakers claimed that Nintendo will deliver a dual-screen Switch console that will emulate its DS handheld in its future release.

Lately, the rumor behind a bigger Nintendo Switch 2 is more apparent amongst renowned sources, suggesting that the Big Red is expanding its size for better handheld gaming experiences, showing off the new design and its revamped dock. However, apart from the console and dock itself, Nintendo is also bringing a new version of its first-party Pro Controller, one that will possibly bring Hall Effect joysticks and join the next-gen console's release.