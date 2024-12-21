Tesla Recalls Over 700,000 Vehicles: Quality Under Scrutiny Amid Recall Surge, Is Reliability At Risk?

Almost 700,000 Tesla vehicles became the subject of the latest recall, but owners should let this slide easily—since a quick over-the-air (OTA) software update is enough to fix it. In early 2024, the automaker was prompted to recall almost 200,000 units because of a camera bug in the rearview.

Although not all recalls are software-related, the software update should always be available—a responsive runner to the rescue.

Tesla Recalls Often Criticized: But Why?

Tesla has been criticized for its "recalls," even when they involve no physical repairs and this has been going on for many years. Unlike traditional automakers, Tesla's cutting-edge OTA updates allow fixes to be deployed remotely, negating the need for service center visits, Electrek writes in its report.

It is an argument held by Tesla enthusiasts that news media cover these updates with exaggeration, typically portraying them as recalls. This does more harm than good to the brand, as these fixes are supposedly already live when the recall breaks in the news.

New Distinction in Recalls

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) seems to take into account such complaints. Although the term "recall" is not replaced, the agency now makes a distinction between software and physical repairs.

This recall introduces the term "software update repairs recall," which differs from traditional recalls. This is a step forward in clarifying the nature of Tesla's advanced repair system.

What's Really the Issue in Latest Tesla Recall

According to MSN, the recall affects three major Tesla models and is related to the tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS). Specific information from Tesla is contained within the recall notice:

"On affected vehicles, upon detection of a malfunction with the tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), the TPMS malfunction telltale does not persist between drive cycles where the vehicle is off or asleep between the drive cycles, which does not comply with FMVSS 138, S4.4(b)(3)."

Here are the affected models:

Model 3: Model Years 2017–2025

Model Y: Model Years 2020–2025

Cybertruck: Model Year 2024

The Fix: Over-the-Air Software Update

In line with Tesla's ingenuity, the cure comes in the form of a straightforward software update, which is currently being delivered. There is no call to visit a service center or take further action for the owners.

Future-Ready Recall System

Tesla continues to advance its OTA capabilities, and this way, it's revolutionizing the way recalls are handled. Be the debate over terminology or otherwise, Tesla's system wants to achieve a future

where the handling of automotive issues has never been easier and smoother.

Back in June, the company issued two Cybertruck recalls because of a couple of problems: windshield wiper and bed trim issues.

Two months later, Tesla announced another round of recall, but this time in China alone. At that time, the EV maker said that nearly 1.7 million cars sold in the country suffered from faulty trunk issues.

Tesla said that this recall was necessary to reduce the risk of car crashes. The solution? The over-the-air software update again which specifically helped the Model 3, Model Y, Model X, and Model S vehicles imported from the US. An expert said that this wasn't enough to impact the automaker's operations.