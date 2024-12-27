Hertz Is Offering Used EV Rentals For Customers to Buy, Same Cars They Already Drive

If you are renting over at Hertz's platform, you may be surprised with an email that is now offering the same rental electric vehicle unit to you, and this is part of their current program which leverages a continued experience for all. Of course, this falls under the used car aftermarket sale of the renowned renting company, and while it has some mileage on it, there are still warranties to enjoy from the company.

Moreover, the deals that Hertz is offering rental customers to buy the EV they are leasing or renting are around the same pricing as the ones the company is offering on its used car website, as part of its promotion.

Hertz Offers Rental EVs For Customers to Purchase If They Want

One Redditor pointed out that Hertz sent them an email regarding the electric vehicle that they are renting, and the company asked them if they wanted to take the car home by buying it, instead of renting it from them. This is only one case of the renter that was offered this promotion from Hertz according to The Verge, as others have already been seeing this proposal from the company.

Hertz's communication director also commended the offer, claiming that their rental customers who opted into their emails about their promotions will get these kinds of offers from the company. It was not revealed if those who are only actively renting or leasing an electric vehicle will be presented with the promo, but according to Hertz, this is now a thing for those engaged with the company.

Hertz Is Sharing the Same Pricing as its Used Car Website

Rental users noted that they were given pricing on the cars they are renting, and they shared the price and mileage of the said vehicle on the email, which was noted by The Verge as similarly priced to Hertz's used EV sales website. For example, the Redditor above who shared the screenshot was renting a 2023 Tesla Model 3 with sub-30,000 miles on the car, and it is offered for only $17,913 which is already a good deal to own the EV.

Should You Buy Brand New or Second-Hand EVs?

There are customers who opt for used cars, and there are those who want to get the most pristine condition of a vehicle by buying brand new, whatever preference or budget you may have, it is something that you need to look into meticulously. Last year, there was a massive price drop for used electric vehicles in the market, and this came at a time when EVs are rising in popularity as more users opt for clean energy.

Of course, there are more benefits in buying brand-new cars, and this includes getting them in their best condition owners may get to enjoy the luxury of feeling empowered by their new vehicle, but it is known that once it rolls out the dealership, its value already depreciates. That being said, used EVs are getting more popular now, alongside leasing them, as at the very least, it is already available for a low value.

However, aspiring owners need to be diligent in checking everything on the list when viewing a used EV, especially if they are looking to buy it via a third-party or directly from its owners, particularly as there are massive cases of fraud or scams. Hertz already built its reputation for offering rental EVs, and the company has also seen significant success in selling these used cars, now, they want you to own the very vehicle you are renting at a fair price.