Bluesky Trending Topics Is Now Available — Here's How to Access The New Feature

Apps and companies have a way of getting people to flock to their platforms or services, and Bluesky gave the world a special holiday treat this Christmas when it released the 'Trending' topics feature for all. It is currently under beta testing but the latest feature is already operational on the platform for many users to see, and the social media collated will take users to the latest and most relevant posts to see.

This specific feature has been available to X/Twitter already but is not on Threads as users need to search for a specific keyword or topic before they are given results of the posts they get to see.

Bluesky Adds 'Trending' Topics Feature For All via Beta

Bluesky announced last December 25 that it is now offering a 'Trending' topics feature for users to access, and it is now available to enjoy on the platform to browse the latest and most talked about discussions online. The company claimed that this is 'v1' (version 1) of the feature, and the company released it via a beta test which is currently limited in what it has to offer, but already functional.

According to the platform, it is currently rolling out Trending topics in the English language as of this writing, and the company is still working on the feature via its test before it expands the experience.

For those who are not fond of seeing Trending, Bluesky said that users may disable it via the Settings of their app or by pressing the 'X' mark beside the feature. Moreover, the company said that Trending would also apply your muted words, so no more worries about avoiding topics that you are actively ducking.

How to Access Trending Topics Feature on Bluesky

To access the Trending topics, users only need to press the 'Search' (magnifying glass) icon at the bottom part of the app right on the menu tab, and before typing, it will appear as text bubbles of individual texts. Clicking a feature would take users directly to the conversations and discussions about a said Trending topic.

Bluesky is Growing and Offering More Features

What was once an alternative for X, now saw unprecedented growth, particularly as the social media landscape has since again shifted against Elon Musk and his platform, particularly with Trump's win during the elections. Bluesky, like Tesla's stocks and Bitcoin, has seen phenomenal growth over the past month after the election, and earlier this month, it already hit 24 million users to join the platform.

In the past month since November, trackers were able to see as much as 1 million sign-ups per day after the 2024 US national elections concluded, and while it is far from Meta's Threads or X, it is gaining traction. It is still a growing platform, particularly as it only opened public access to social media earlier this year, and it was only months after its availability it offered a DM feature for private conversations.

The platform promises more features are coming to its users with massive drops in the future as it builds up what it can offer users, and soon, it is set to deliver its Bluesky+ subscription service which promises more for paying subscribers. The latest from Bluesky, albeit a Christmas gift, is a new feature that offers Trending topics to view on the platform, made easy as it can be accessible in only a click.