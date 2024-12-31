Every year, technology is evolving and there are many companies and scientists that help deliver the latest innovations in the field, and all of them are focused on helping humanity take another step above what it currently is. As 2024 draws close to its end, it is important to look back on the emerging technologies and studies that have already made significant developments or are set to transform our current reality.

From artificial intelligence down to quantum computing technology, here are the best and most highly regarded tech that made waves in 2024.

Top 10 New Technology Trends of 2024

Artificial Intelligence

Generative AI may have made waves in the tech industry in 2023 as its breakthrough year as most companies introduced their take on the sophisticated technology, but 2024 stepped that up thanks to the leading companies in the space.

OpenAI is among the leaders of AI developments in the world, and the company recently introduced its "reasoning" model that goes deeper into what it can share with users in a more personable note. Google also introduced its take on a "reasoning" model with its Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking.

However, there are many ways that AI improved this year and it offered the likes of automation, robotics training, cybersecurity, and more.

Privacy and Cybersecurity

This year saw a massive focus on privacy and cybersecurity as more attacks took place, from threat actors, but 2024 also saw significant advancements in fighting against these online attacks. One of the biggest advancements in cybersecurity is artificial intelligence, and it made it possible to speed up more of a system's detection and decision-making against online attacks.

Immersive Tech: AR and VR

The immersive world of augmented reality and virtual reality was also seeing significant developments this year from the likes of Meta, Apple, and more. Meta may have focused on the Quest 3S this year, but the company offered a new ecosystem known as 'Horizon OS.'

2024 may not have had much AR or VR hardware this year, but the adoption rate for smart glasses that offer an introduction towards augmented reality is making waves in the industry.

Mixed Reality Technology

Mixed reality (XR) technology may have debuted with Meta in 2023, but Apple's Vision Pro, a.k.a. its spatial computer, only released earlier this year in February to deliver one of the most advanced wearables in the world. Apple successfully fused AR and VR in one, and its drawback is that it is an expensive headset and that it is not yet quite the everyday accessory for all purposes.

That being said, XR technology is expected to expand in the future, with the likes of Samsung, Google, and Qualcomm banding together for a new XR headset soon.

Autonomous Vehicles

Autonomous driving vehicles may have had a setback this year, especially for robotaxis, but the industry bounced back and had Waymo return to service. Tesla also joined in the development of AVs in the market, but it is with the Robotaxi and Robovan vehicles they introduced earlier this year which is set to make its way to actual testing in San Francisco.

In other developments, General Motors officially shut down Cruise's robotaxi operations and absorbed it into its self-driving developments.

Blockchain and Cryptocurrency

This 2024 was the best year the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry had so far, first off, the market saw it bounce back from its woes in 2023, and it already held its ground despite its unpredictable nature. But its massive achievements happened towards the end of this year when Donald J. Trump won the elections, leading to Bitcoin's rise to unprecedented heights and breaking the $100,000 threshold.

Robotics

Robots have also seen massive developments this year, with AI-powered ones capable of creating artwork, with Ai-Da recently selling her creation for $1 million in auction, a first for machines. On the other hand, Tesla has also delivered massive developments for Optimus, envisioning a future where it would be part of the workforce in the future.

AI also helped advance robotics in today's age, with massive excitement for what these machines can deliver by 2025.

Space Exploration

The space industry is rapidly expanding thanks to Elon Musk's SpaceX, with their Starship program already reaching great heights by nailing two of its flight tests, including one landing where Mechazilla caught Super Heavy mid-air. Many space companies are also looking to advance their technology, with Blue Origin's New Glenn reusable rocket soon to commence its test flight program, alongside massive developments from NASA, JAXA, Boeing, and more.

Neurotechnology

Earlier this year, Neuralink went forward with its clinical test with a paraplegic man, implanting him with the technology that would help him control electronic devices without the need to do it physically. The company also went forth with its second implant operation, and both saw successes without complications.

Quantum Computing

Artificial intelligence may be the most advanced tech now, but there are still developments toward unlocking quantum computing for applications in various fields. Various nations and companies have made significant investments in quantum computers, with breakthroughs in space marking new possibilities in the future.

Google also presented a surprise drop of their quantum chip called 'Willow' with a buzzer-beater unveiling this year, set to transform the industry but is still far from real-world use.