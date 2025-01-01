Riot 'Project K' is a 'League of Legends' Card Game But Can It Rival TCGs Like 'Pokemon,' 'Magic: The Gathering'?

For almost two decades now, "League of Legends" has been one of the most notable MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena) games in the industry from Riot Games which introduced a new experience to the world apart from "DOTA" and the likes. It has since made its way to a mobile gaming MOBA experience, and then been adopted to a Netflix original series with the highly popular "Arcane."

However, Riot still has massive plans for the franchise, and this includes launching "Project K," a trading card game based on "League of Legends" that is set to challenge the titans of the industry come 2025.

Riot's Project K: 'League of Legends' Trading Card Game

If you think Riot Games has explored it all with its renowned MOBA, think again. This is because the company introduced 'Project K' earlier this month which sheds an entirely new light on its "League of Legends" franchise and is set to transform the experience from the famed game. It is also a perfect transition for "League of Legends" as Riot Games created a massive lore for the game over the past years.

This new trading card game from Riot Games will be offering physical cards, and it will not be another mobile app or PC software for users to play digitally, which means that it will also be a collector's item come some time. Riot revealed that it is working with a still unnamed Chinese company to release the physical trading cards by early 2025, but the company is yet to confirm its actual drop dates.

Project K is also nameless, and it remains unknown if it will follow up on Riot Games' earlier release of "Legends of Runeterra," a mobile card game set within "League of Legends" that is more like Blizzard's "Hearthstone." That being said, the team did not reveal if it would be connected to "Legends of Runeterra," with the main goal of this new physical trading card game being to introduce the "League" in a different experience for fans and TCG enthusiasts.

Project K's Rivals: 'Pokemon TCG,' 'Magic: The Gathering'

Of course, Riot Games is bumping heads with renowned trading card games in the industry which have already cemented their place in the gaming industry as the go-to physical TCGs there is. First off, one of the biggest games in the industry is the "Pokemon Trading Card Game" which centers on the manga series' creatures, characters, items, and more with a unique experience for all.

Moreover, there is also another giant name in the trading card industry "Magic: The Gathering," with the tabletop being one of the most recognizable games in the TCG market, and is also a collector's item. Like its rivals in the market, "MTG" also has its digital card game for those who prefer this experience with "Magic: The Gathering Arena" which is available via Android, iOS, macOS, Windows, and more.

Trading Card Games Are Still Famous and Celebrated

Trading card games are still a thing, and many are still playing the game worldwide with a massive following on the renowned games mentioned above, with these items also doubling as collector's items which are also considered investments. However, the modern gaming industry also transitioned to digital TCGs that while they can satisfy the experience, are not yet quite as unique and tangible as the physical ones.

Riot Games and Project K are set to introduce a new trading card game for all this 2025, first launching in China for its debut.