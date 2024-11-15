'Pokemon TCG Pocket' to Make Its 'Trade' Aspect a Real Deal for Players Starting Next Year

The recently released "Pokemon TCG Pocket" game will soon get its anticipated upgrade where players will be able to take advantage of the 'trading' aspect and swap their cards with other players. After all, Pokemon TCG stands for "Trading Card Game," and the developers did not initially release this capability for players to experience, but it is planned on its original roadmap in the future.

Come next year, "Pokemon TCG Pocket" will deliver the anticipated trading feature for users to enjoy, but it will feature limited capabilities in its earliest version, with only selected cards available.

'Pokemon TCG Pocket' Card Trading Feature is Coming Next Year

The latest announcement made by the game's operation team addressed the latest updates coming to the 'Pokemon TCG Pocket' experience, and it is now telling the community that the 'trading' feature is coming soon. This feature was ironically left behind by developers when it was first released several weeks ago, and this was one that players initially looked for when it dropped.

However, as the expression goes "better late than never," the 'Pokemon TCG Pocket' Operations Team brought good tidings with this latest announcement that will expand more of the experience outside battles and opening booster packs.

That being said, the game will first offer new booster packs before the year ends, with this expected to arrive this December, but the team did not reveal what exactly it will offer, with the game already having three options among Pikachu, Charizard, and Mewtwo.

Trading Feature Only For Selected Cards, Expanding Soon

According to the operations team, the trading feature coming for "Pokemon TCG Pocket" will start rolling out this January 2025, but it is important to note that it will initially focus on selected cards only in this release. However, players need not worry as the team promised that it will expand the selected cards that will be up for grabs via a player-to-player trade in the future.

Pokemon Trading Card Game Experiences

The main slogan and theme of the 'Pokemon' manga, anime, and games is "Gotta Catch 'Em All" and this has been what fans have focused on for many years, with its immense global popularity, the company also dived into trading cards. It became one of the most popular collector's items and most expensive trading cards there are, and in 2020, the American rapper, Logic, paid $220,000 for a first-edition gem mint 10 Charizard #4 holographic card.

The Pokemon Company has also tried their fortunes on the digital experiences of its trading card experiences with the initial drop of 2022's "Pokemon Trading Card Game Live" which offered one of the most extensive TCGs there is. It is currently the mainstay of the digital 'Pokemon TCG' franchise and it focused on the PC platform for the experience, before branching out to mobile.

However, the community felt that this specific game offers complex and long gameplay which led to many asking for a lighter experience, hence the arrival of "Pokemon TCG Pocket" meant for Android and iOS. Since its release last Halloween 2024, the game saw massive downloads and a rising player base which makes it one of the most successful 'Pokemon TCG' digital titles there is, with more features coming soon, especially the much-awaited trading.