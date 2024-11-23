'Pokemon TCG Pocket': You Can Now Get Fire-Type Cards in Mass Outbreak Event: Is There Charizard Ex?

The Pokémon TCG Pocket has quickly set the gauntlet ablaze since its release. The most recent event of this popular game is the Fire Pokémon Mass Outbreak, ongoing from Friday, Nov. 22, through Thursday, Nov. 28.

The special event promises opportunities for players to receive exclusive Fire-type cards, complete special missions, and collect valuable in-game rewards. But is Charizard EX here?

What Exclusive Fire-type Cards Can You Get?

During the event, players can participate in Wonder Picks to get a chance at some iconic Fire-type Pokémon and bonus items. The Sun reports that Free Bonus Picks can be grabbed for Fire-type cards without using any stamina at all; rare picks use three stamina but feature very sought-after cards.

Free Bonus Wonder Picks include:

Charmander

Charmeleon

Ponyta

Rapidash

Vulpix

Ninetales

Magmar

Heatmor

Blaine

Pack Hourglass

Wonder Hourglass

Shop Ticket

Rare Picks feature high-value cards like:

Arcanine EX

Charizard

Moltres

Ninetales

Rapidash

Charmeleon

Blaine

Unfortunately, this is sad news for Charizard EX fans. The powerful Fire-type card won't be included, as well as Moltres EX.

Mission Rewards and Event Milestones

The Fire Pokémon Mass Outbreak will also include missions with unique rewards for active players. Collect Fire-type cards or complete Wonder Picks to get the following prizes:

Wonder Pick 3 times: Wonder Hourglass x1, Shop Ticket x1

Wonder Pick 5 times: Wonder Hourglass x3, Shop Ticket x3

Collect 5 Fire-type cards: Wonder Hourglass x2, Shop Ticket x3

Collect 10 Fire-type cards: Wonder Hourglass x3, Shop Ticket x5

Gather 15 Fire-type cards: Wonder Hourglass x4, Shop Ticket x7

Gather Arcanine EX: Wonder Hourglass x1, Shop Ticket x1

All Wonder Picks—be they free, rare, or standard—towards the milestones of your mission. Pre-owned cards from before the start of the event do not count toward the objectives.

Special Variety for Arcanine EX Cards

Players also get to upgrade their Arcanine EX cards with an exclusive Yellow Circles Flair. This is available for one- or two-star Arcanine EX cards, but to get a hold of it, they need to trade in one of these cards during the event.

Rumors Surrounding the Next Solo Battle Event

Speculation is rampant about a new solo battle with a new Venusaur EX, so this could be your chance to really make your deck strong for the future battles that will come.

In case you're wondering how long will it take you to complete the first set of cards, you first need to spend $1,500. IGN reported that Redditor Weens4Life unveiled that they opened 1,741 booster packs for the Genetic Apex decks.

According to the Reddit user, it would take you roughly two years before you complete the set.

Weens4Life claimed that the collection of 286 cards was collected after getting 8,582 cards in total. They did not pull a single god pack either. While it hurt their wallet, it's definitely worth the experience. However, they insisted on doing it again in the future since it's time-consuming.

Currently, the meta revolves around Mewtwo EX and Charizard EX cards. That doesn't mean that they are the only strong decks. You can try other creative decks including the underrated Aerodactyl and Dragonite decks.