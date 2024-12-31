Best Electric Heaters That Will Keep You Warm This New Years Eve

When the temperature drops, keeping warm without having a huge electricity bill becomes a priority. Space heaters are efficient to warm up specific areas quickly and effectively.

Some people want an affordable heater, others go for functionality, but either way, both can be achieved in one option. Choosing the right electric heater can be a difference-maker. Below are three of the best-reviewed space heaters on the market, with pros and cons in mind to help you decide.

Vornado VH200 Heater

Compact Quiet Heating for Small Spaces

Vornado VH200 Heater is a great option for those seeking portability and even heating. Despite its small size and minimalist trapezoid design, it heats up rooms quickly and quietly.

Pros

Efficient Heating: Increases room temperature by 6°F in just 20 minutes.

Compact Design: Easy to move and unobtrusive in any space.

Energy-Saving Features: Adjustable thermostat to reduce power consumption.

Safe to Use: Exterior stays cool to the touch, preventing accidental burns.

Whisper Quiet: Operates at only 45.5 decibels, perfect for uninterrupted conversations or TV time.

Cons

Lacks oscillation, which limits heat distribution to one direction.

Controls may feel slightly confusing at first.

At under $100, the Vornado VH200 offers excellent value with reliable performance, making it ideal for small rooms or personal spaces.

Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool HP07

Luxury multi-functional device

Those seeking an all-in-one, luxury device can consider the Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool HP07, offering both heating and cooling abilities as well as air purification, but at a premium cost.

Pros

The Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool HP07 has an effective heating mode as it can increase the temperature in a room by 8°F in just 20 minutes.

Multi-functional since it is designed to heat, cool, and purify the air through HEPA and carbon filters.

Smart Features: Remote control, app connectivity, and compatibility with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri.

Safe and Easy to Maintain: Cool-to-touch surfaces and bladeless design make it child-friendly and simple to clean.

Cons

Heavily reliant on the remote, which costs $30 to replace if lost.

Annual filter replacements can be expensive ($80 per filter).

The Dyson HP07 is perfect for any tech-savvy homeowner: it does more than warm, it is stylish, and a smart investment.

Lasko FH500

Tall Tower with the Maximum Heat Output

Perfect for those looking for solid, powerful heating, Lasko FH500 performs incomparably in a sleek and compact shape. Its eco-friendly configurations make it ideal for green-conscious users.

Pros

Powerful Heating: It can raise the room temperature by 10°F and warm up in just 12 seconds.

Energy Efficiency: Eco mode cycles power on and off to maintain a set temperature.

User-Friendly: Comes with a remote control and an easy-to-read digital thermostat.

Safe for Kids: Exterior remains cool to the touch, thus reducing burn risks.

Dual Functionality: It serves as both a heater and cooling fan.

Cons

It may seem complicated to set up initially due to unclear controls.

The Lasko FH500 is a top contender for large rooms or households seeking powerful, consistent heat without breaking the bank.

The best space heater for you depends on your needs, budget, and preferences. If you want a small space heater that is affordable, then the Vornado VH200 is the perfect one. If you want premium features, then the Dyson HP07 is a high-tech experience, and the Lasko FH500 performs best in larger rooms.

Regardless of your choice, these heaters will provide you with a combination of safety, efficiency, and reliability to keep you warm all winter long.