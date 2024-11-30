HomePass 2 Upgrades Your HomeKit Experience: 'Maintenance' Feature Keeps Track Of Your Accessories

HomePass has been one of the favorite accessories management applications for HomeKit and Matter users for years, and it's now even better.

Aaron Pearce has unveiled HomePass 2, a complete rewrite that adds game-changing features, faster performance, and a sleek new interface for managing your smart home setup.

What is HomePass?

HomePass is a centralized depository for your HomeKit accessory setup codes, so you won't ever lose track of those devices. You can access it on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. As per 9to5Mac, the new update is even better with revamped functionality. Organizing, syncing, and maintaining smart home accessories is easier this time around.

Blazing-Fast Performance with CloudKit

Aaron Pearce rebuilt the app from the ground up, using Apple's CloudKit infrastructure, to provide HomePass 2. This means that syncing across devices will now be much faster, thus providing a seamless experience in managing one's smart home accessories.

New Features to Improve Smart Home Management

Maintenance Mode for Hassle-Free Organization

One of the best things you can get from HomePass 2 is the new "Maintenance" feature. As written in the blog post, it synchronizes accessory data directly from the Apple Home app so you have the most updated information across platforms.

'HomePass now allows you to easily maintain your stored accessories, homes, and rooms by offering to synchronize changes from Apple Home. It will still ask for confirmation as you do not want automatic synchronization to potentially delete or change data you want," Pearce wrote.

Add Notes, Images, and Files

HomePass 2 allows attaching notes, images, files, or links to accessory data. This is great for storing additional details such as warranty information, installation guides, or troubleshooting tips.

Enhanced QR Code Support and Bridged Devices

Pairing devices is now more straightforward with full QR code support. By default, HomePass displays QR codes for pairing wherever possible, with manual entries displayed as text. Additionally, bridged devices, such as Hue smart lights, can now be stored alongside their associated data, simplifying device management.

Flexible Pricing Options

HomePass 2 introduces a subscription-based model to unlock its full potential. Users can choose from the following options:

$1.99 per month

$9.99 per year

$39.99 lifetime purchase

For users who bought the original HomePass, all the features of version 2.0 are free. Pearce makes sure that loyal users will keep on enjoying the app without any interruption:

Existing users get everything they had before plus all-new 2.0 features for free.

Why Every Smart Home Enthusiast Should Have HomePass 2

Whether you are an experienced HomeKit user or just beginning to build your smart home, HomePass 2 is the ultimate app for organizing, syncing, and maintaining your accessories.

Advanced features like maintenance mode, attachment support, and enhanced QR functionality make managing your smart home easier than ever.

In other news, Tech Times reported that you can now converse with someone in two languages. If you have an Apple Watch, then it's now possible with the real-time translation feature.

If you're afraid of language barriers, this will be the best tool that you will need. Thanks to WatchOS 11, the Translate app is now revamped to help you even better.