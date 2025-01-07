CES 2025: AMD Brings High-Powered Laptops With Ryzen AI Max Chips For Gamers

AMD is more than ready to launch its latest Ryzen AI Max, Ryzen 300, and 200 series chipsets that would place it in direct competition to defeat Intel and Qualcomm at CES 2025.

The chipmaker knows that the game is only getting harder each year—and it hopes that its recent product is enough to prove that it won't go easy anytime.

AMD Won't Hold Back in the Space of AI PCs

At CES 2025, AMD unveiled a series of high-end chips targeting the next big push in AI and gaming. The highlight of this launch, according to Yahoo, is the Ryzen AI Max series with processors designed to deliver the very best for performance laptops that would be perfect for gamers and content creators.

The Ryzen AI Max chips provide up to 128GB unified memory and deliver up to 50 TOPS (trillion operations per second) with its NPU, and AMD relies on TOPS as a primary benchmark for the performance of any AI. Others include Intel, Nvidia, and Qualcomm, as they all pursue the AI PC market.

Apart from the standard Ryzen AI Max, AMD also revealed the PRO series, which is going to support enhanced security features and enterprise management. This has been done as a strategy for targeting businesses with robust, reliable AI capabilities with safety for the sensitive data at hand.

AI Mid-Tier Chips: The Ryzen 300 and Ryzen 200 Series

However, not all consumers and enterprises will need such high power as Ryzen AI Max chips. So, AMD also launched the Ryzen AI 300 and Ryzen AI 200 series for those not needing the gigantic performance of the Ryzen Max chips - featuring the same 50 TOPs of AI performance as the Ryzen Max chips but in an affordable AI PC system.

The Ryzen AI 7 350 and Ryzen AI 5 340 are part of the AI 300 series, targeting users who demand solid AI performance in applications such as Microsoft's Copilot+ and Recall and Click to Do features.

Apps allow users to take snapshots of their activity pick up from where they were and take action based on what is on-screen text and images.

The Ryzen 200 series is built for more budget-friendly laptops and packs 16 TOPS of AI performance. Although these chips will not be able to handle the more demanding AI applications, they are still an excellent value for basic AI tasks.

AMD's Gaming Chips for Desktop, Laptop, and Handheld Systems

Beyond AI PC chips, AMD has made tremendous strides in the gaming world by unveiling several high-performance gaming CPUs. For desktop and laptop gamers, AMD introduced the Ryzen 9950X3D and Ryzen 9900X3D. These chips are built for extreme gaming performance and content creation, offering unmatched power for high-end systems.

For laptop gamers who need performance on the go, the new Ryzen 9000HX series promises better temperature control, which means that during intense gaming sessions, battery life will be improved. This is a game-changer for mobile gamers looking for powerful systems without sacrificing portability.

AMD also announced the Ryzen Z2 Series gaming chips for handheld gaming devices, targeting devices that are similar to Nintendo's Switch. These handheld devices run either Windows or Linux and can play high-quality PC games, offering an exceptional gaming experience in a compact form factor.

AMD vs Intel and Qualcomm: The 2025 Chip Wars

AMD's CES 2025 announcements position the company to compete head-to-head with rivals like Intel and Qualcomm in the AI and gaming markets.

While Intel is still recovering from its internal struggles and leadership fiasco, AMD appears well-positioned to capitalize on its strong AI and gaming chip portfolio.

Qualcomm, which has been eyeing the PC market, continues to make progress with its mobile-oriented processors but is still a relatively small player compared to AMD's strong presence in both desktop and mobile markets.

Meanwhile, Dell adopts AMD chips for its commercial PCs at this year's CES, according to DigiTimes. This only narrowed Intel's chance to connect with the laptop maker.