CES 2025's Latest Updates Feature New AMD, Nvidia Video Cards, AI PCs, Next-Gen EVs, and More

CES 2025 is in full swing, and the Las Vegas tech extravaganza is delivering some groundbreaking innovations in AI, gaming, smart homes, and sustainable gadgets.

Here's a rundown of the most exciting announcements and trends dominating this year's show—for day 2.

AI-Powered Chips Steal the Spotlight

AMD brought out Ryzen AI Max Series Chips, targeting gamers and creators with up to 128GB of unified memory and at 50 TOPS (trillions of operations per second) performance. This processor is great for AI PCs that allow the advancement of capabilities for multitasking and gaming content creation.

AMD also provides its more accessible AI 300 and AI 200 Series, aimed at consumers and enterprises that need robust but affordable AI performance.

Meanwhile, Nvidia announced its much-awaited GeForce RTX 5000 Series, spearheaded by the RTX 5090, the most powerful consumer graphics card ever.

With a staggering price of $1,999, the RTX 5090 is aimed at high-end gaming and AI applications, promising performance you won't likely see from other processors.

Nvidia also boasted its Project Digits AI supercomputer, which hints at future robotics and AI training advancements.

Sustainability Meets Innovation

Eco-friendly technology is making its mark, spearheaded by Acer's Aspire Vero 16, partially built from recycled oyster shells. This laptop balances the environment with power, with Intel Core Ultra processors, up to 32GB of RAM, and 2TB of storage, Mashable reports.

Acer's move is part of a growing wave of sustainable design in consumer electronics.

Smarter Smart Homes and Wearables

The Samsung Bespoke AI smart appliances, which have been taken to the next level with AI in fridges, ovens, and even air conditioners, come powered by Samsung Knox, Bixby, and SmartThings, which promise seamless control and intelligent features.

AI also found its way into personal gadgets, such as the Lili Dyslexia-Friendly Monitor, designed to ease reading for people with dyslexia. The monitor enhances text comprehension by emitting subtle light flashes, demonstrating how technology can address unique challenges.

Revolutionary Gaming Laptops and Handhelds

AMD showed its Ryzen 9950X3D and 9000HX Series for desktops and laptops, engineered for immersive gaming with extended battery life. AMD was not neglecting the portable gamer, however; it presented the Ryzen Z2 Series of gaming chips to enable handheld console-quality gaming on-the-go.

New Smart TVs and AI

Samsung and LG each displayed their latest OLED and QLED TVs that can be used with AI for smart viewing, including features such as adaptive audio-visual settings, content recommendation, and a Copilot+ from Microsoft, which means the concepts of entertainment and AI-driven productivity have become juxtaposed.

Honda's Prototypes of Futuristic EVs

Honda turned heads with two next-gen EV prototypes featuring Level 3 automated driving, allowing for "eyes-off" activities like watching movies during commutes. These vehicles promise a tailored driving experience, combining cutting-edge technology with luxury.

Nature Meets AI: The Petal Camera

Bring AI to the backyard with the Petal Camera by Bird Buddy, offering real-time insights into your garden's ecosystem. This smart nature camera captures and sends photos and videos to your smartphone so users can connect with the surroundings.

Sleek Accessories for Everyday Use

The Mac Mini stand hub was also unveiled at CES 2025, providing more storage, as well as a convenient way to get access to the otherwise hideous power button. Its practical design does not trade off style with usability.

CES 2025 is far from disappointing for tech enthusiasts, with everything ranging from sustainability to AI integration, and interesting hardware. The rest of this event promises more earth-shattering announcements that will further define the future of technology.