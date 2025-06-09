Corsair Drops $5K Mini Beast: Don't Let ONE i600 Fool You With Its Wooden Design—Here's Why

If you're looking for a high-end desktop that combines stunning aesthetics with powerhouse performance, the Corsair ONE i600 should be at the top of your list. Don't let it deceive you with its frail-looking wooden design.

Designed to tackle demanding creative workflows, AAA gaming, and AI-driven tasks, this micro-ATX workstation proves that size doesn't compromise strength.

Corsair's New Workstation PC Has Two Finishes

The Corsair ONE i600 has two unique finishes: Metal Dark and the showpiece Wood Dark. The latter combines recycled aluminum with genuine FSC-certified walnut side panels, so every unit is uniquely different in appearance due to the natural wood pattern.

Aside from giving your desktop a visual boost, this design also favors environmentally friendly innovation, merging luxury with sustainability.

Read more: Xbox Console Games Start Appearing on PC App and Fans Believe Microsoft Is Cooking Something Up

Next-Level Performance with Intel and NVIDIA

Beneath the hood, the i600 features an Intel Core Ultra 9 285K processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 graphics processor, a build designed to process current AI programs, 3D workloads, and next-generation gaming titles.

With 64GB of DDR5-6400 memory, multitasking is no problem, enabling creators and gamers to extend performance limits.

Gigantic, Efficient Storage and Ultra-quiet Cooling

According to TechRadar, this behemoth features 4TB of super-fast M.2 NVMe SSD storage, divided between two 2TB drives for system and project differentiation, along with a further 2TB second drive for increased storage.

To regulate heat, Corsair incorporates dual 240mm liquid cooling systems, one for CPU use and the other for GPU use. The system is remarkably silent, keeping fan noise under 35dBA even at peak use.

A distinctive tri-spoke vent system boosts passive airflow, cooling the components without the need for loud fans.

Connectivity That Meets Every Need

Whether you're a streamer, a developer, or a designer, the Corsair ONE i600 does not skimp on connectivity. The front panel provides:

2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

1 x Combo Headphone/Mic Jack

Rear ports are:

1 x USB 20Gbps Type-C

1 x USB 10Gbps Type-A

4 x USB 5Gbps Type-A

2 x USB 2.0

It also includes 2.5G Ethernet, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4 for speedy, reliable connections to all your devices.

Powerful Performance and Intelligent Control

Powered by a 1000W SFX 80 PLUS Gold PSU, the Corsair ONE i600 comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed. At only 15kg, it's remarkably lightweight for a workstation of this size.

With customizable RGB front-panel lighting and Corsair's iCUE software, individuals can optimize performance, track system health, and manage lighting—all from a single dashboard.

Is the Corsair ONE i600 Worth It?

For $4,999.99, the Corsair ONE i600 is clearly not your average desktop. It's a statement piece built for professionals and gamers who demand raw power, refined design, and smart cooling, all in a small footprint.

If you're ready to future-proof your setup and improve your workspace, this is the compact PC to beat.