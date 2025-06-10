TikTok Skincare Craze May Be Harming Kids' Skin, Study Warns

Once you enter the #skincare hashtag on TikTok, you will see millions of videos about complicated skin regimens. While adult influencers are everywhere on the platform, some videos feature children and teenagers.

A recent study implies they are potentially causing more harm than good. Based on research published in Pediatrics, young influencers' routines highlighted by young social media stars are not just costly and tedious but also dangerous for still-developing skin.

Teens Putting Too Many Active Ingredients Together

Researchers at Northwestern University examined 100 popular TikTok skincare videos by creators 7 to 18 years old. They found the teens applied an average of six skincare products per routine, combining as many as 11 or more active ingredients, such as alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs) and citric acid. These chemicals, meant to fight acne or bring about anti-aging, can irritate, make the skin more sensitive to the sun, and trigger contact dermatitis, particularly when used in excess or inadvertently layered through product stacking.

According to lead author Dr. Molly Hales, a dermatologist at Northwestern, using multiple active ingredients and reusing them across products can trigger a high-risk irritation.

Skincare Costs Add Up And So Do the Health Risks

Aside from skin injury, the price tag of these routines is also an eye-opener, Gizmodo writes. The typical monthly regimen used in these TikTok videos is approximately $168. That's an expensive bill for tweens pursuing poreless, radiant skin.

Researchers recorded 260 distinct skincare products among the 100 videos reviewed. Among the most popular 25 videos with the most views, 76% had at least one identified allergen, usually fragrance, which is one of the most common causes of contact dermatitis.

Sunscreen Is Left Out of the Dialogue

Despite repeated use of exfoliants and chemical peels that heighten UV sensitivity, just 26% of daytime skincare videos included sunscreen—what is perhaps the most critical product for sunburn and skin cancer prevention. In one disturbing video, a 10-year-old female with fair, freckled skin applied eight products, but none with SPF.

Experts point out that sunscreen must be the starting point for any skincare routine, particularly for children who do not require acne or anti-aging products.

Social Media Pressures Driving Unrealistic Skin Expectations

In addition to health issues, dermatologists assert TikTok's beauty obsession is changing young people's perceptions of natural skin. Dr. Tess McPherson of the British Association of Dermatologists, who was not involved in the study, cautions that these trends lead to unhealthy stigmatization of acne, eczema, and aging.

"Younger and younger children are seeking skincare products when they don't need them, they're not helpful. This is a very concerning statement on society and how we view how skin should look," McPherson said.

Simpler Skincare Is Safer

While TikTok might provide community and self-expression, the study determined that viral skincare content has little utility for pediatric viewers. Rather, it promotes unnecessary use of products, unsafe stacking of ingredients, and heightened allergen and sun exposure.

Dermatologists say that teen skin usually requires only a simple cleanser, moisturizer, and sunscreen, and not a 10-step lavish routine.