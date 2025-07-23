Mega Dragonite Debuts in 'Pokémon Legends: Z-A,' But Something Feels Off

Mega Evolution returns in "Pokémon Legends: Z-A," now with a twist—wild Pokémon can Mega Evolve on their own during battle. Originally introduced in "Pokémon X and Y" (2013), this mechanic temporarily boosts certain Pokémon into more powerful forms.

Is Mega Dragonite Angelic or Goofy?

According to the official "Pokémon Legends: Z-A" website, Mega Dragonite is depicted as a heroic and kind creature. The description says it's a Pokémon that's motivated by sympathy: it knows when people are hurt and has an overwhelming feeling to assist.

However, one line has fans raising their eyebrows: Mega Dragonite believes that "ending a Pokémon match quickly is an act of kindness toward its opponent." Add to that the detail that it smiles during battle, even while attacking, and you've got the recipe for something that feels a little off.

It creates a vision that's less "guardian angel" and more "smiling executioner." And for longtime fans who recall the darker connotations of Mega Evolution, this is anything but reassuring.

In r/pokemon subreddit, people have different opinions about Mega Dragonite. One user said that its wings look like a hat during terastallization. Another Redditor found its design weird and questioned Game Freak why they would borrow the wings and the ball from Dragonair's design.

Another Reddit user commented that what bothers them is the lack of blue-colored scales. They said it would look better with hints of blue.

"What happens when you actually take 2.5 seconds to think about your art design. I don't understand pokemon anymore," another disappointed fan wrote.

Mega Evolution's Shaky Past in the Pokémon World

Mega Evolution has never had a lighter side. In "Pokémon X and Y," the Pokédex descriptions emphasized that the evolution tends to come at great expense to the Pokémon's health:

Mega Alakazam loses all physical strength and grows weak.

Mega Gyarados loses its sense and falls prey to uncontrolled fury.

Mega Scizor can hardly maintain the form owing to the strain on its body.

Mega Glalie's jaw shatters during transformation—literally.

So, of course, fans are asking if Mega Dragonite will also suffer. Some gamers speculate that there might be a darker side to Mega Evolution in Lumiose City.

Friendlier World Or a Hidden Cost?

The possibility that wild Pokémon can Mega Evolve freely suggests a more routine, maybe even voluntary process. Perhaps this new lore disengages Mega Evolution from its traumatic past. But even then, fans find it hard to dispel the uncomfortable atmosphere of Dragonite's account, specifically the concept of a creature smiling benevolently while exchanging crushing blows.

GameRant has a new interesting report. When the Pokémon Company revealed Mega Dragonite, they indirectly revealed 25 more new Mega Evolution forms. This was based on previous leaked fan-made art.