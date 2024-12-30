'Pokemon Legends: Z-A' Rumors: 21 Mega Evolutions Are Coming, Here's All of Them

Fans cannot wait for the next installment of the "Pokemon" series from Nintendo as it is set to deliver a massive experience for all, especially with the already anticipated Mega Evolutions that will arrive. However, it will not be short of this experience as a new rumor claimed that there will be as many as 21 Mega Evolutions coming to "Pokemon Legends: Z-A," and it is set to change the landscape of the games.

It has been years since players were treated to seeing Mega Evolutions in the game, particularly as Nintendo and Game Freak skipped out on delivering this mechanic in the games it released for the Switch console.

'Pokemon Legends: Z-A' Rumors: 21 Mega Evolutions Are Coming

A new rumor circulating social media platforms is now making waves among fans, particularly as it was revealed that there will be 21 Mega Evolutions coming to "Pokemon Legends: Z-A" once it arrives. The list was shared by an anonymous source, and it is already raising red flags among the community as it was not able to share additional or supporting details behind it.

It was revealed that the Mega Evolutions would center on Pokemon from Generation I, Generation II, Generation III, Generation IV, Generation V, and Generation VI only, with the leaker claiming that it will not feature the creatures from Pokemon's 7th to 9th generations. Moreover, it is also important to note that the leaker only shared a list of the Pokemon getting the Mega Evolutions, and not yet their new look when they get this special change in the game.

That being said, it is expected that Nintendo will release "Pokemon Legends: Z-A" to two generations of its consoles, as it will be available to the original Switch, but also to the Nintendo Switch 2 that is expected for next year.

The Mega Evolutions Coming to 'Pokemon Legends: Z-A'?

Chandelure

Chespin

Dragonite

Excradrill

Fennekin

Froakie of Pokemon

Heliolisk

Kingdra

Luxray

Mienshao

Milotic

Raichu

Skarmory

Sylveon

Togekiss

Tyrantrum

Vespiqueen

Xerneas

Yvetal

Zangoose

Zygarde

What to Expect From the Next 'Pokemon' Game

"Pokemon Legends: Arceus" was a resounding success for Nintendo and Game Freak, particularly as it delivered a new gaming experience for users that is significantly different from their past releases, offering its unique mechanics and gameplay for all. However, Nintendo wants to deliver this experience with a sequel to the sub-series, but not exactly to its story with "Pokemon Legends: Z-A."

Nintendo gave the world a massive cliffhanger when it teased "Legends: Z-A" earlier this year as part of the Direct event, particularly as the company announced it early and currently has fans waiting for it to arrive next year. While it was initially planned to be released this year, the developers pushed back on its drop by 2025 as there is a lot to work on the game, especially with the returning experiences.

Mega Evolutions have been one of the key experiences of "Pokemon X and Y" which was released more than a decade ago, but the developers stayed away from the experience for a long time before this latest rumor that it is set to return.That being said, a new leak claimed that it will deliver 21 Mega Evolutions in the base game, and while "Pokemon X and Y" had 48, the DLC may bring more of these to users after its release.