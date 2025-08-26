Google Nest Leak: New Camera Colors, Doorbell with 2K Video and AI 'Daily Summaries'

The next generation of Google Nest hardware is at the center of a new leak pointing at two of its products getting new features for users.

The leak focuses on a new Nest Camera color and the Nest Doorbell, which reportedly features a 2K video quality boost and artificial intelligence, which will give users "Daily Summaries."

Google Nest Leak: Camera, Doorbell New Features

The Verge (via Android Headlines) reported that there is a new leak about the Nest devices coming from Google as the company reportedly added various features and options that would be available soon.

First, there will be a new Nest Cameras thrown into the mix, with a battery-powered Nest Cam set to feature a white and gray colorway, while its wired and indoor-only version will get white, gray, and a "berry" (red) option.

Both devices will get new Gemini-powered features as well as a renamed Nest Aware package, "Google Home Premium."

On the other hand, Google is also launching a new Nest Doorbell. This new device will feature a 2K video quality, which is an upgrade from the existing 1080p resolution, and an AI-powered "Daily Summaries" to recap the day's events.

The new Nest Doorbell will come in white, gray, and beige colors.

Google Nest Smart Home Upgrades Coming

The report has not yet mentioned when these new Google Nest devices will drop. That being said, Android Headlines also reported about the new Google Home Speaker, which is said to feature 360-degree audio, Google TV Streamer pairing, and a "Sound Sensing" feature.

These smart home upgrades are reportedly coming soon, but there are no exact release dates mentioned.

Google Nest's Latest Developments

Google has given the world different options that could potentially transform one's house or place into a smart home through the Nest products over the years.

Last year, the internet company shared new updates to Google Home, which brought a "Favorites" widget on Android to give users easier controls and faster access to the devices.

The company also certainly upgraded many experiences on its smart home platform through Gemini's emergence. The company has officially retired the Google Assistant platform and is set to be replaced by Gemini on Nest devices later this year, focusing on an AI-powered approach to the connected home experience.

The Pixel 10 showcase via the Made by Google event gave the latest on its smartphones, but it also highlighted an upcoming product from the company, which would add more to the smart home.

The Google Home Speaker is set to deliver a control hub and speaker platform that would not only be exclusive to playing tunes but also integrate with its series of home technology available.