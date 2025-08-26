Google's NotebookLM Now Talks in 80+ Languages For AI Audio, Video Summaries

Google recently improved its AI-powered research with NotebookLM, and its newest update is an important milestone.

Previously confined to English, NotebookLM's Video Overviews can now be created in more than 80 languages. That's a huge win for AI-fueled learning globally.

AI-Driven Video Overviews in Several Languages

NotebookLM initially released Audio Overviews, which are basically AI-read podcasts voiced over by virtual hosts. This came to be known as Video Overviews, where artificial narration is paired with slides with text and pictures. This was at first limited to English, but now users worldwide can produce content in Tamil to Polish.

The good news is that these summaries are rooted in the documents you upload. Unlike canned AI summaries taken from the web, NotebookLM grounds its responses in your own notes, related research, or study guides. This makes the information delivered accurate, pertinent, and directly applicable to your needs.

Functional Tool for Students and Professionals

NotebookLM's video mode is not meant to rival social media like TikTok. Rather, it provides concise, well-organized presentations, almost like an AI-driven PowerPoint for productivity.

If you're a student or a corporate user, NotebookLM converts heavy information into consumable, voiced-over videos in minutes.

And for those in transit, the Audio Overviews feature is just as valuable. Picture hearing an AI-read summary of a research paper while driving or preparing dinner. It doesn't sound like a professionally produced podcast, but it's a neat vehicle for soaking up deep information without being stuck in front of a screen.

Increasing Global Accessibility

This multilingual growth is also a boon for professionals in global environments. Rather than using English by default, teams can now exchange summaries written by AI in their own languages. From weekly meeting transcripts to extensive research reports, NotebookLM is a speedy solution to generating video or audio summaries that anyone can comprehend.

How to Create a Video Overview

According to TechRadar, using NotebookLM's video function is simple. Upload your papers, press the Video Overview button, and a seven-minute narrated presentation is produced within minutes. Share, download, or embed it in your workflow and make collaborative learning and study sessions much easier.