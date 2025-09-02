Google Debuts 'Read Aloud' Feature on Pixels for All Article, Text Screenshots

Google has debuted a new feature called "Read Aloud" for Pixel smartphones, which will be available for all screenshots featuring articles, texts, and more.

The latest feature will read aloud the text found on screenshots before they disappear and are saved to the device's gallery, offering a new, convenient way to review documents and similar content.

Google Debuts 'Read Aloud' Feature on Pixel Smartphones

If you are the type of person who screenshots many things online or on your devices for later review, then Google's latest Pixel feature is for you as it now delivers a Read Aloud experience.

The new Pixel Screenshots feature is available for all kinds of screenshots that feature text, including articles, write-ups, blogs, and more.

Users who take a screenshot on their Pixel phones would now get an option when bringing up the preview to have the device read aloud the text seen on the image via a new button available.

According to 9to5Google, the new Pixel Screenshots feature is now available on devices like the Pixel 9 and Pixel 10 only. It has not been confirmed as of press time if it will be made available to older devices.

Read Aloud Text on Screenshots

Selecting the Read Aloud button would pull up a specific player where users may choose to pause, play, and skip certain parts of the spoken content. There are also playback speed options from 1x (normal), 1.25x, 1.75x, 2x, and a slower option of 0.5x speed.

Additionally, users may also choose the language spoken aloud by the feature, with as many as 32 languages available. These include English, Japanese, Chinese, Arabic, French, Italian, Spanish, and Slovak.

Google Pixel's Nifty Features

Google has been stepping up its game in terms of smartphone feature developments. One nifty feature Google introduced recently was the live "Scam Detection" feature available for Pixel 6 smartphones and later, which will notify users during a call if it is fraudulent or a scam.

Earlier this year, Google finally gave users what they have been requesting for, which is a Battery Health feature on Pixel devices, which will help extend the device's lifespan.

Recent new features on Pixel smartphones include easy eSIM transfers, which also bring cross-platform migration from iOS to Google's Pixel devices as the company transitioned its US releases to eSIM-only setups.

Google also debuted its version of phone transfer feature from old to new Pixels, as well as devices from other brands under its new Head Start program.

It is important to note that while Pixel smartphones get all of Android's latest features from the company, other manufacturers' Android smartphones do not get the Pixel features as they are exclusive to Google's.