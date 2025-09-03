Gemini AI Is Coming to Google Home to Power Its Smart Home Lineup This October

Gemini AI is set to makes its way to Google Home, and it will be at the center of Google's next event.

The company's smart home lineup, including the Nest devices, will be upgraded with its multimodal AI to deliver a new kind of at-home experience for users.

Gemini AI Is Coming to Google Home This October

A new Made by Google event is set for October, and it will focus on Google's recent announcement regarding Gemini AI's addition to the Google Home platform.

Google's Gemini AI integration to Home will open up to new smart home experiences, with a public preview already launched by the company.

Users are being invited to tune in to the event to learn more about how Gemini AI will be integrated into the Google Home ecosystem and what features it will bring to the platform.

Is that you, Gemini? Come in and make yourself at Home 🏠



Sign up for updates: https://t.co/V85WgPJvQN pic.twitter.com/JJaVRW385A — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) September 2, 2025

Google's Smart Home Lineup Gets Gemini

Everything under the Google Home platform, as long as it is compatible, would get to experience the power of Gemini AI's multimodal capabilities.

This means that different Nest devices, like the cameras and doorbells, will likely be part of the list of devices that will have Gemini.

Google's Gemini AI on Its Tech

One of the earliest iterations of Gemini on Google Workspace apps was its arrival on Gmail, with the AI bringing a "Help Me Write" or "Add to Calendar" feature on the platform.

On the other hand, the Mountain View tech giant also introduced Gemini AI to Android devices, depending on their compatibility and specs, which brings more depth to the smartphone ecosystem.

In a recent feature release, Gemini has been given the capabilities to access apps like WhatsApp and more for the chatbot to process. However, many raised privacy and security concerns over this.