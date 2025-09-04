Google Pixel September Update Fixes Annoying Bugs: Here's What Changed

Google has begun rolling out the September security update for Pixel devices, and it brings a batch of stability enhancements and bug fixes.

The rollout is slowly making its way to all supported Pixel handsets, including the Pixel 6 range and newer models running Android 16.

How to Get the September Pixel Security Update

Android Authority clarified that the new update is different from the Pixel Feature Drop, which brings new features and functions, as it is all about security patches and system updates.

When it is released for your device, you'll get a message inviting you to install the update. If you want to check yourself, go to Settings, then Security and privacy. After that, access the System and updates, then head to Security update.

The size of the update will differ depending on the model; as an example, the Pixel 10 Pro XL has been patched with a 73.09MB patch.

It should be remembered that the upgrade is for Pixel phones and tablets only that are already using Android 16. Handsets using older versions won't qualify for the update.

What's New in the September Pixel Update?

The September security patch is chock-full of resolutions in various categories, which have been helping to resolve long-standing issues that have affected performance, stability, and usability. The highlights are as follows:

Audio Improvements

Resolution for call audio quality problems in some situations.

Improved system stability to mitigate performance slowdowns.

Battery and Charging

Fixed inaccuracies with battery health reporting.

Biometric Security

Improved fingerprint recognition and more responsive behavior.

Bluetooth Improvements

Stability and performance improvement of Bluetooth connections.

Camera Performance

General stability and image performance improvements.

Display & Graphics

Fixed a situation where the screen went black during some webpage transitions in in-app browsers.

Framework and System Issues

Improved unresponsive keyboards and power button issues when connected to Android Auto.

Fixed errors with secondary languages appearing in Quick Settings.

Enhanced UI transitions, system stability, and overall performance.

User Interface and Navigation

Fixed crashes associated with Android stability metrics and the Quick Tap gesture.

Fixed problems where devices became unresponsive to touch.

Fixed duplicate content issues with long screenshots.

Fixed Quick Settings bugs and unpredictable home button responses.

Telephony and Connectivity

Improved network connection stability and performance improvements.

Though less flashy than a Feature Drop, the September Pixel update is instrumental in ensuring device stability. Call audio, navigation gesture, and system crash fixes directly contribute to everyday usage, whereas improvements across Bluetooth, biometrics, and telephony improve general phone function overall.

Google needs to continue prioritizing long-term support for Pixel customers by providing regular patches and enhancements.

If you have a Pixel 6 or later device, don't forget to skip these updates. It's always better to stay updated to avoid encountering problems with your phone.