OpenAI's next major project shifts from developing more AI models to leveraging its DALL-E video generation platform for an innovative animated film, which will be led by the company's creative director.

What this means is that the movie, including character design and development, will be made entirely with AI.

OpenAI's DALL-E Will Power New AI-Generated Animated Film

A report from The Wall Street Journal reveals DALL-E will be central to the upcoming animated feature, "Critterz."

The film is the brainchild of OpenAI's creative director, Chad Nelson, who conceptualized the characters and their story three years ago to make a short film out of it with the help of AI.

DALL-E's generative video capabilities will produce the film entirely, and the team targets its completion within a short nine months in time for their target premiere at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.

OpenAI Wants to Prove AI Belongs in the Industry

According to Engadget, Nelson revealed in the interview that OpenAI hopes that this film could help pave the way for a larger AI adoption in the film industry.

Nelson and his team will feed the original drawings of the characters to OpenAI's tools to help them generate the video and animation of the film. The team will set out to prove that they can create a feature film with a low budget of $30 million and complete it in a tight schedule of 9 months.

Human voice actors will still bring the characters to life in the said movie.

The AI-generated animated film would be produced by London's Vertigo Films and LA's Native Foreign, with the latter known for its use of AI with traditional video production methods.

The Film Industry Still Avoids Generative AI

Two years ago, the film industry came to a halt when the SAG-AFTRA members went on a strike due to their concerns regarding generative AI. After a long standoff, members of the organizations were able to strike a deal with Hollywood studios that guaranteed them jobs and prevented AI from taking over their careers.

Earlier this year, there was a controversy at the 97th Academy Awards as two of the nominees for Best Picture, "The Brutalist" and "Emilia Perez," had elements that made use of generative AI.

However, the Oscars and the Academy have revealed that they have taken a "no stance" in the use of generative AI on films as it would not help or hurt their chances of winning awards.