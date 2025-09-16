Spotify Gives Free Users New Feature That Plays Songs Instantly

Spotify is giving Free users a small upgrade as they can now play the songs instantly from a specific collection like an album, playlist, or mix, and there is no longer a need to wait for it to come up.

Previously, Free users could not choose a song from said lists or collections as this feature was only limited to Premium subscribers on the platform. Users who opted for the Free subscription could only choose to play songs on shuffle, and skipping is sometimes not an option as there are only limited free skips granted per hour.

Spotify Gives Free Users a Feature to Play Songs Instantly

Engadget shared a new report from Spotify which confirms a new feature coming for Free users that will allow them to play songs instantly. Users would no longer have to wait for a song to come up from a playlist or album they would like to play.

Previously, Free users on Spotify mobile would only see a playlist, album, or mix with the list of songs being greyed out, indicating that they could not choose the specific title to stream. Free accounts are only given the Play button to start streaming said music from the collection. The platform will then play the songs on shuffle.

With this latest change, Free users could now choose the first song they want to hear from said collection and begin streaming their preferred title instantly without having to wait for it to come up on shuffle.

Read Also: Spotify Smart Filters Lets Users Organize Their Library Based on Their Preferences

Spotify and its Premium Offers

Spotify is one of the earliest companies to begin the subscription-based streaming experiences in the world, offering a platform that would be best enjoyed with a Premium subscription. After a long wait, Spotify finally rolled out Lossless Audio streaming to Premium users, which delivers the best quality of songs available on the platform.

In select countries, Spotify Premium also offers an Audiobooks experience, which brings a massive collection for users to listen to within a select number of hours. That being said, Spotify extended the number of hours to stream said Audiobook content, giving them more time to enjoy the experience.