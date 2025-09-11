Spotify Rolls Out Lossless Audio for Premium Users: Here's How to Enjoy it

Since 2021, Tech Times has been reporting on Spotify's lossless audio feature. Finally, the highly awaited upgrade is now available on the biggest music streaming app, but only for Premium subscribers.

Launched on Sept. 10, the feature is being gradually rolled out across over 50 markets to give an exceptional listening experience with 24-bit/44.1 kHz FLAC quality.

Long Wait is Over For Spotify Lossless Audio

Lossless audio delivers superior sound quality by preserving the full depth and richness of the original recording. According to GSM Arena, unlike compressed formats, which sacrifice some quality for smaller file sizes, the lossless audio retains every detail. This makes the listening experience more immersive.

With this new upgrade, Spotify users can enjoy a more detailed and vibrant sound, whether they're listening to new releases or revisiting old favorites.

To enable lossless audio, Premium subscribers can go to Profile > Settings & Privacy > Media Quality and choose to activate it over Wi-Fi, cellular, or for downloads. Keep in mind that users will need to manually configure this feature on each device.

How to Best Enjoy Your Spotify Lossless Streaming

While lossless audio provides a remarkable sound upgrade, Spotify recommends using Wi-Fi, wired headphones, or speakers, or a non-Bluetooth connection for the best experience. Bluetooth connections lack the bandwidth to fully support lossless audio, which is why a wired setup is ideal for optimal quality.

Also, be mindful of data usage. Lossless audio consumes approximately 1GB of data per hour, so you may want to adjust the quality settings if you're using cellular data to avoid exceeding your data limits.

Available Devices and Supported Regions

Spotify's lossless audio is available on mobile, desktop, and tablet apps, as well as on devices that support Spotify Connect, including top brands like Sony, Bose, Samsung, and Sennheiser. Support for Sonos and Amazon devices is expected to roll out next month.

Currently, users in the U.S., U.K., Australia, Austria, Czechia, Denmark, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, Netherlands, Portugal, and Sweden can access lossless audio. However, not all mobile users have access yet, although a splash screen within the app notifies users when the feature will be available to them.

Don't forget to take advantage of Spotify Smart Filters and Spotify DMs. These new functionalities are here to give you a lasting experience on the platform