Realme 15 Lite 5G Leak Reveals 6.67-inch OLED Display, 80W Fast Charging: How Much?

Realme is set to expand its latest lineup with the Realme 15 Lite 5G, the most affordable model in the Realme 15 series.

After the launch of the Realme 15, 15 Pro, and 15T, the Lite variant is rumored to be coming with an interesting leak about its specs and pricing.

Realme 15 Lite 5G Display, Design, and Colors

The Realme 15 Lite 5G is said to be equipped with a 6.67-inch OLED screen with a sharp 1080x2400 resolution, smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and a 2,000-nit peak brightness for enhanced outdoor readability. An in-display fingerprint sensor provides added convenience and security, Xpertpick reported.

As far as design is concerned, it should weigh 185 grams and measure 161.7 x 74.7 x 7.6 mm, making it sleek and lightweight. Realme intends to launch it in multiple colors, such as Satin Green, Glitter Gold, and Electric Purple, which will give its budget price a chic touch.

Camera Setup

The camera setup of Realme 15 Lite 5G features a 50 MP Sony Lytia LYT-600 sensor with OIS to provide smooth, stable images even at night.

Furthermore, the supporting lenses are a 2 MP monochrome sensor and a flicker sensor to optimize photos. There's a 16 MP front camera for users, which makes it an ideal pick for photography and social media users.

Coming With Realme UI 6.0

According to GSM Arena, the phone will likely come with Android 15 overlaid with Realme UI 6.0 and will get the latest software experience right out of the box. Other features include dual stereo speakers to immerse yourself in sound and an IP65 rating for protection against dust and splashing, making it more durable.

Performance and Battery

Internally, the phone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy SoC processor, which is optimized to deliver performance while managing power usage. The 5,000 mAh battery provides all-day usage, and 80W wired charging for rapid refilling for heavy users and gamers.

How Much is the Realme 15 Lite 5G?

Leaks indicate that the Realme 15 Lite 5G will come in two variants:

8GB RAM + 128GB storage at INR 17,999 ($205)

8GB RAM + 256GB storage at the cost of INR 19,999 ($228)

Although Realme has yet to announce the official release date of the Realme 15 Lite 5G, leaks reveal a strong mid-range contender. While it doesn't match flagship power, its fast charging, premium design, and robust processor make it an impressive option.