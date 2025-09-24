Google Expands Affordable AI Plus Plan to 40 Countries For Gemini Users

Google is making its artificial intelligence ecosystem more accessible by expanding the Google AI Plus plan to 40 countries worldwide.

After a successful trial in Indonesia, Google is expanding its low-cost subscription to more countries, giving users affordable access to Gemini's top features.

What Can Google AI Plus Plan Subscribers Get?

The AI Plus plan bridges Google's free AI tools and its higher-end tiers, such as AI Pro ($20/month) and AI Ultra ($250/month). At approximately $4.50 per month (country-dependent pricing), AI Plus offers a collection of tools without the high expense of more advanced plans.

Members receive:

Increased usage and editing quotas in Gemini Nano Banana.

Availability of Veo 3 Fast for video creation.

Creative tools such as Whisk and Flow with 200 monthly credits.

In-depth Research on Gemini 2.5 Pro.

Smooth integration of Gemini into Gmail, Docs, and Sheets.

Improved Audio Overviews and richer features in NotebookLM.

200GB of Google storage to share with family members.

To attract new subscribers, Google is also discounting the plan by 50% for the first six months, making it even more economical for first-time subscribers.

Where Is Google AI Plus Available?

The new AI Plus subscription is being launched in 40 countries, including:

Asia: Indonesia, Philippines, Nepal, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Pakistan.

Africa: Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt, Ghana, Morocco, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia.

Latin America: Mexico, Bolivia, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua.

Europe & Beyond: Ukraine, Moldova, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and others.

AI Plus vs. AI Pro and ChatGPT Go

Though AI Pro provides more comprehensive abilities at $20/month, AI Plus serves individuals who need advanced Gemini features at a much lower price. Android Police also sees this as Google's way to present the product as a rival to ChatGPT Go. The latter became available in Indonesia and India.

Both services focus on individuals who need higher usage limits, image creation, and more comprehensive context management without the high price.

For most users, AI Plus will be a gateway to Google's sophisticated AI capabilities, removing the gap between the free offerings and the enterprise subscription.