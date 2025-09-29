AMD Patents New DDR5 Memory Architecture to Double Data Rates, Boost Performance

AMD submitted a patent to the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) for a groundbreaking new memory architecture that can significantly enhance the performance of the DDR5 standard.

The chipmaker hopes that this new design can offer double or higher data rates than its current capacity. It's going to be a promising breakthrough in gaming and high-performance computing.

Improving DDR5 Performance Through High-Bandwidth Memory

The new AMD patent presents what the company calls a "high bandwidth memory module architecture" (HB-DIMM). Initially reported by Tech4Gamers, the technology targets the shortcomings of the current DDR5 memory, especially where high-performance graphics processing and server workloads are required.

Although DDR5 memory has already achieved staggering speeds, it is soon running into its performance limit, creating a vast memory bandwidth gap that AMD aims to fill.

Doubling Data Rates with New Architecture

The patent describes a revolutionary step in performance with a projected memory data rate of 12.8 Gbps, twice the current 6.4 Gbps of DDR5 memory chips.

What's more, the interesting thing about this new architecture is that it does not call for a total redesign of the current DDR5 chips. Rather, the new architecture leverages the current technology, scaling performance while preserving compatibility with the current system infrastructure.

Versatility for High-Performance Systems

At the core of this new DDR5 design is a register clock driver circuit that effectively decodes memory commands. Introducing the chip identifier bit makes task management in pseudo-channel and quad-rank configurations possible, making it extremely versatile. This makes the memory modules more resilient to systems dependent on high bandwidth, e.g., servers and workstations used in high-performance computing.

AMD's Continued Pursuit of Innovation

According to Lowyat.net, AMD's attempt to enhance its existing hardware is not the first time for the company. The electronics giant has been known to patent improvements on current technologies.

Prior examples include AMD filing patents for a blower fan architecture for enhanced gaming notebook thermals and a cache cleaning system to increase processor efficiency.