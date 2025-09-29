Snapchat acknowledged that the Memories feature could exceed its 5GB threshold. With that, the company officially launched the new storage limits. This improvement is one way to attract more people to create more Memories on the platform.

Snapchat's New Storage Plans Explained

Snapchat users with more than 5GB of saved Memories will be forced to sign up for one of the newly launched storage plans offered by Snap. Snap says in a press release that it will provide various levels to suit diverse storage demands.

100GB for $1.99/month - This basic storage plan provides users with a budget-friendly choice to save a moderate number of Memories. It's perfect for users who only save photos and videos from time to time but want more capacity than the complimentary 5GB.

250GB for Snapchat+ Subscribers - For $3.99/month, Snapchat Plus members receive a premium plan that supports up to 250GB of storage. This plan is targeted at active users who often save Snaps.

5TB for Platinum Subscribers - The highest plan offered by Snapchat costs $15.99/month and provides an enormous 5TB of storage. This plan is specifically for individuals with large Memories collections, like photographers or content creators who need to store a lot of media within their Snapchat account.

Will This Affect Regular Snapchat Users?

Snap has been assuring its huge user base that the majority of Snapchatters will not be affected. The company states that a lot of users are far under the 5GB storage capacity, and they will not have to stress about buying extra storage. Still, for those who store large amounts of Memories, Snap is offering these new plans.

Temporary Storage for Existing Users

To facilitate the shift from unlimited to paid storage, Snap will offer a complete year of free temporary storage to users who are going over the 5GB mark, per Engadget. This is an attempt to allow users plenty of time to switch to a new storage plan appropriate to their needs.

Why Is Snap Offering These Storage Plans?

Paid storage plans arrive as Snapchat refines its features further. The company is also venturing into new monetization avenues. This follows Snapchat's recent introduction of its Lens+ subscription, which offers users extra premium filters for $9 per month.

For the coming years, Snap expects that a trillion selfies will be surpassed as more people expand their storage limits. It's a special way to share good experiences with people we love and care for.